comscore World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation
  • Home
  • News
  • Worlds Richest Crypto Billionaire Sues Bloomberg For Defamation
News

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

News

Binance's CEO has filed a defamation case against Bloomberg Inc, accusing it over an article that portrayed him as running a Ponzi scheme.

binanceceo

Binance CEO has sued different firms previously, too.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday launched a legal battle against Modern Media CL., Bloomberg Businessweek’s Hong Kong publisher, accusing it of defaming him. In his lawsuit, Zhao — who is the world’s richest crypto billionaire — said the publisher portrayed him as someone who is running a “Ponzi scheme.” The article was a translated Chinese language version, which, according to the suit, had a misconstrued headline. Also Read - India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

Bloomberg Businessweek published an article titled “Can Crypto’s Richest Man Stand the Cold?” on June 23. The publisher’s Hong Kong subsidiary picked it up and translated it into Chinese. However, in doing so, it ran a different headline. Zhao’s representative said the headline was in such a way as to spur “hatred, contempt, and ridicule” for the crypto exchange chief. The Chinese title when translated to English reads: “Zhao Changpeng’s Ponzi Scheme.” Also Read - Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

A team representing Zhao asked Modern Media to retract the headline and recall all the printed copies from newsstands. Zhao also sought a restraining order to stop the publisher from spreading the negative portrayal any further. Modern Media has agreed to his demands partly. But Zhao did not stop there. He filed a motion for discovery against Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Inc. in the US separately over “defamatory allegations” in the article. Also Read - Top five cryptocurrencies by market cap

In the suit filed in the US, Zhao has cited the negative depiction of Binance as “sketchy”, accredited to an anonymous quote from a trader that referred Binance to as a “massive shitcoin casino.” He alleged that these lines in the profile piece “were obviously designed to mislead readers into believing” that he was violating the law.

This is, however, not the first time for Binance. In 2020, Binance sued Forbes over allegedly defamatory remarks in an article. While it dropped the charges made in a suit last year, the crypto exchange made a strategic investment in Forbes sometime later. Zhao has also previously moved the court against venture capital firm Sequoia over alleged defamation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 8:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MIUI 14 screenshots emerge to reveal features
News
MIUI 14 screenshots emerge to reveal features
123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?

News

123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?

How to check your Airtel account balance

How To

How to check your Airtel account balance

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Apple products will get discounted in China later this week

Mobiles

Apple products will get discounted in China later this week

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

World's richest crypto billionaire sues Bloomberg for defamation

MIUI 14 screenshots emerge to reveal features

123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Apple products will get discounted in China later this week

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999