From successfully launching the Starship rocket to Tesla Gigafactory in China, it seems like Elon Musk is in the news almost every day. The world’s richest man has once again puzzled his followers on Twitter. He has changed his Twitter name to “Lord Edge,” while his location is fictional Trollheim. Despite changing the name and location, his Twitter account still remains the verified one with 62.8 million followers. Also Read - Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock due to a tweet poll: Details here

The changing of the name from the billionaire icon came after conducting a poll on Twitter on Saturday. The Tesla founder and SpaceX chief asked his followers whether he should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock. Also Read - Elon Musk’s Starlink could be a threat to Reliance Jio, to offer the cheapest broadband service in India

Elon Musk last week asked his Twitter followers in a poll whether he should sell Tesla stock to pay more tax. On this, out of more than 3.5 million followers, 57.9 percent said “yes,” and 42.1 percent voted “no.” The poll closed on Sunday afternoon. Also Read - Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Elon Musk tweeted, “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?”

Lorde Edge cryptocurrency

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s new name also brought into being a new cryptocurrency named “Lorde Edge.” The cryptocurrency currently has a value of $0.00001239 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,557,913.

Twitter reactions

Although the CEO of SpaceX has not revealed reasons for the name change, it indeed gave birth to several theories, one of which is the creator of cryptocurrency Dogecoin Shibetoshi Nakamoto suggested that it is “an anagram for elder doge.” Additionally, Twitteratis are also coming up with several speculations that the name change could lead to a big announcement.

lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 8, 2021

Another user named The Crypto Prince tweeted, “Some people might have seen Elon change his name to Lorde Edge and wonder what it means. Lorde Edge = anagram of $Doge Elder”.

Some people might have seen Elon change his name to Lorde Edge and wonder what it means. Lorde Edge = anagram of $Doge Elder

😉😉😉#doge #dogecoin #dogearmy — The Crypto Prince (@TheCryptoPrinc2) November 8, 2021

New York Post shared a screenshot of the popular business tycoon’s name change which occurred on Sunday. However, at the time of writing this story, the account name was restored to “Elon Musk.”

This is not the first time the 50-year-old has changed his name on Twitter. In 2019, Elon Musk mysteriously changed his name to “-1” on the micro-blogging platform.