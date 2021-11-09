comscore Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati
  • Home
  • News
  • World’s richest man is now ‘Lorde Edge’ and lives in Trollheim
News

World’s richest man is now ‘Lorde Edge’ and lives in Trollheim

News

The changing of the name from the billionaire icon came after conducting a poll on Twitter on Saturday. The Tesla founder and SpaceX chief asked his followers whether he should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock.

Elon Musk

From successfully launching the Starship rocket to Tesla Gigafactory in China, it seems like Elon Musk is in the news almost every day. The world’s richest man has once again puzzled his followers on Twitter. He has changed his Twitter name to “Lord Edge,” while his location is fictional Trollheim. Despite changing the name and location, his Twitter account still remains the verified one with 62.8 million followers. Also Read - Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock due to a tweet poll: Details here

The changing of the name from the billionaire icon came after conducting a poll on Twitter on Saturday. The Tesla founder and SpaceX chief asked his followers whether he should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock. Also Read - Elon Musk’s Starlink could be a threat to Reliance Jio, to offer the cheapest broadband service in India

Elon Musk last week asked his Twitter followers in a poll whether he should sell Tesla stock to pay more tax. On this, out of more than 3.5 million followers, 57.9 percent said “yes,” and 42.1 percent voted “no.” The poll closed on Sunday afternoon. Also Read - Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Elon Musk tweeted, “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?”

Lorde Edge cryptocurrency

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s new name also brought into being a new cryptocurrency named “Lorde Edge.” The cryptocurrency currently has a value of $0.00001239 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,557,913.

Twitter reactions

Although the CEO of SpaceX has not revealed reasons for the name change, it indeed gave birth to several theories, one of which is the creator of cryptocurrency Dogecoin Shibetoshi Nakamoto suggested that it is “an anagram for elder doge.” Additionally, Twitteratis are also coming up with several speculations that the name change could lead to a big announcement.

Another user named The Crypto Prince tweeted, “Some people might have seen Elon change his name to Lorde Edge and wonder what it means. Lorde Edge = anagram of $Doge Elder”.

New York Post shared a screenshot of the popular business tycoon’s name change which occurred on Sunday. However, at the time of writing this story, the account name was restored to “Elon Musk.”

Image Source: New York Post

This is not the first time the 50-year-old has changed his name on Twitter. In 2019, Elon Musk mysteriously changed his name to “-1” on the micro-blogging platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 11:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details
Mobiles
Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details
Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

News

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

How to win free Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, Diamonds today

Gaming

How to win free Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, Diamonds today

Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Deals

Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch today: How to watch Livestream, expected price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

News

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati
Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock due to a tweet poll: Details here

News

Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock due to a tweet poll: Details here
Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India

Telecom

Elon Musk's Starlink vs Reliance Jio: Battle of cheaper broadband service in India
Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license

Telecom

Elon Musk Starlink sets up an Indian subsidiary, plans to apply for a license
Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

News

Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

हिंदी समाचार

Bounce ला रहा है इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, कीमत हो सकती है बेहद कम

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रहे 2 रूम कार्ड, After Party इवेंट में करना होगा छोटा सा काम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah गन स्किन इवेंट, जानें डेट, रिवॉर्ड और बाकी सब कुछ

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेंगी लेजेंडरी गन स्किन, यहां जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स

Motorola जल्द पेश करेगा नया फ्लैगशिप फोन, मिलेगा 60MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

News

Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date
Entertainment
Stranger Things Season 4 unveils new teaser trailer: How to watch, episodes, release date
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy
Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G launch in India today: Live stream, expected price, specs, other details
Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati

News

Elon Musk's new name baffle Twitterati
This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style

News

This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers