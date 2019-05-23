WWDC 2019: Apple sends out keynote invites to media; expected to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15

Apple has confirmed that the keynote event of its 30th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on June 3. The Cupertino giant on Wednesday sent out invites to media, confirming that the event will begin at 10:00AM PT (10:30PM IST) at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. At WWDC event, Apple will shed light on its newest software that will make a debut on Apple devices later in the year.

The company is expected to unveil details regarding iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13. Apple might also preview its latest Mac Pro hardware and Apple Pro display. Additionally, the company might also add iPad apps to the Mac. Some of the major changes for iOS that Apple could announce are much awaited system-wide Dark mode, a system-wide undo feature, new multitasking features, upgrades to Safari, Mail, new volume HUD, iPad interface updates, new Home screen and more.

Furthermore, Apple’s next generation watchOS 6 is expected to offer a dedicated App Store for the Apple Watch, new watch faces, new health-related apps and more, Macrumors reports. The company’s next generation macOS 10.15 operating system is said to bring cross-platform app compatibility, new Music, Podcasts, and Books apps, Window snapping, Siri Shortcuts, split up iTunes, and software for leveraging an iPad as a second display among other features.

Separately, last week, a report surfaced online claiming that Apple will not offer to upgrade a substantial number of iOS devices that received iOS 12, to iOS 13. The report also claimed that the company might also drop support for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE, which further means these smartphones might not be getting the latest iOS 13. There could be a possibility that the newest iOS 13 might not be released for the older iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2, and iPad Air.

Besides, in March 2019, the iPhone maker distributed WWDC tickets to developers by random selection. The cited source also reported that Apple also offered 350 scholarships to students and STEM organization members. This includes a “free ticket to WWDC 2019 as well as free lodging at San Jose State University.”