WWDC 2019: Apple's annual developer conference kicks off from June 3

Apple has finally announced its annual Worldwide Developers Conference dates on Thursday. The company will host WWDC 2019, from June 3 through June 7 at McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California. Interested developers/ individuals can register until March 20 for the conference through WWDC app or Apple’s Developer website. Otherwise, there will be live stream of the keynote, which will take place on June 3.

Apple has kept the ticket pricing at $1,599, and attendees will be selected using a lottery system like always. Now in its 30th year, Apple is looking to bring together the world’s most innovative and creative developers. Apple claims that it has more than 1.4 billion devices now running on iOS, macOS, watchOS or tvOS.

“WWDC is Apple’s biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. “Our developers are incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can’t wait to get together with them and share what’s next.”

At WWDC 2019, the company will give attendees insight into the future of these platforms and work alongside the Apple engineers behind the technologies. We are expecting Apple to introduce latest iOS 13 mobile operating system with macOS 10.15 for notebooks and desktops. The company should also announce tvOS 13 and watchOS 6.

In the meantime, Apple has already confirmed an event for March 25. The firm is expected to announce new services, including streaming video and news subscription.