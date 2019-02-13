Apple's WWDC 2019 event dates reportedly set for June 3-7

The dates of Apple‘s 2019 World Wide Developers Conference seems to be out. The company is yet to officially announce the dates, but a report claims that WWDC 2019 will take place between June 3-7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The report explains that since 2007 the weeklong event has been hosted in the first half of June, and from the past two years at McEnery. WWDC 2017 took place from June 5 to 9, while WWDC 2018 kickstarted on June 4 and lasted till June 8. Therefore, Apple could adhere to a similar type of timeline this year too.

MacRumors reported that “While we were already confident the WWDC 2019 dates would fall on June 3-7, we confirmed with a source that a large annual event of some kind will be taking place during that week at McEnery. Meanwhile, the second and fourth weeks of June are ruled out due to the already-announced O’Reilly Velocity conference on June 10-13 and the Sensors Expo on June 25-27 at McEnery.”

All this information suggests that Apple could host its World Wide Developers Conference on the mentioned dates. Still, it is better to wait until the Cupertino giant makes the official announcement. Additionally, the cited source noted that “Apple could change its plans at any time.” Furthermore, in 2018, the tech giant announced its WWDC dates in the month of March.

At the upcoming World Wide Developers Conference, Apple is expected to unwrap its iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 among other software updates. Rumors are rife that the forthcoming iOS 13 would offer support for native iOS dark theme.