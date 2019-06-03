comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WWDC 2019: Here's everything Apple has announced
News

WWDC 2019: Here's everything Apple has announced

News

WWDC 2019, Apple's annual developers’ conference has kicked off. The company has made a number of sweeping announcements, and most of them are in line with what past rumors and expectations had indicated. Let's dive into all the details.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 10:53 PM IST
Apple WWDC 2019

WWDC 2019, the annual developers’ conference for Apple, has kicked off. As expected, Apple is set to make a host of announcements including new versions of its operating systems. Tim Cook, the CEO for Apple, took the stage at the San Jose Convention Center to kick off the five-day developer-focused event. As part of the annual routine, Apple will hold more than 100 technical and design focused sessions with the help of its engineers to help app developers.

In addition to the sessions aimed at helping iOS, macOS, and watchOS developers, Apple will also hold a number of hands-on labs so that developers can learn how to implement latest features directly from Apple engineers. The company will also conduct consultations, get-together, special events, along with scholarships for students and members from STEM organization to further help its developer community.

Talking about the announcements, Apple has kicked things off by announcing the much-anticipated iOS 13, the latest version of the mobile operating system by Apple that will power all mobile devices. Considering that these announcements are significant in nature, let’s dive into everything announced in detail.

Apple TV

Apple has redesigned the home screen on the Apple TV to showcase full-screen previews of newly released TV shows and media. Tim also announced multi-user support on Apple TV OS showcasing the ease to switch between different users. Multi-user support means that each user in the home will have personalized recommendation, “Up Next” section and more. Apple TV 4K will also support Xbox One S controller and Sony Play Station Dual Shock controller for Apple Arcade. To conclude this section, Cook also revealed new under-water screen savers for Apple TV.

Apple Watch and watchOS 6

watchOS will come with a number of new watch faces, each with options to add more information to these watch faces. The company has also introduced taptic audio chimes to the Apple Watch where the watch will give a taptic feedback along with an audio cue to mark an hour. Apple also introduced the new Audiobooks app, voice memo, and calculator to the watchOS. However, the more significant part of this announcement was making apps independent of a companion iOS device. To do this, Apple is bringing the App Store to Apple Watch. The company is also bringing more health capabilities to Apple Watch with watchOS 6. As part of this, the company is introducing Activity Trends to give users a sense of how they are doing.

Developing….

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 10:53 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
News
Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

News

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced

News

WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced
Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live
Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users

News

Apple increases iOS cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB for iPhone users
iPhone 11 series mockup shows triple rear cameras

News

iPhone 11 series mockup shows triple rear cameras
15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

News

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

हिंदी समाचार

पहली सेल में दो लाख से ज्यादा Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन बिके

भारत में Poco F2 के बजाय Redmi K20 के नाम से ही लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का फ्लैगशिप किलर, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Kirin 985 SoC और HongMeng OS के साथ लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Huawei Mate 30 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 5 Pro और Redmi 6 Pro यूजर्स को मिलने लगा MIUI 10.3 का अपडेट

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

News

WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced
News
WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced
Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

News

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

News

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999
Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks