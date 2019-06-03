WWDC 2019: Here's everything Apple has announced

WWDC 2019, the annual developers’ conference for Apple, has kicked off. As expected, Apple is set to make a host of announcements including new versions of its operating systems. Tim Cook, the CEO for Apple, took the stage at the San Jose Convention Center to kick off the five-day developer-focused event. As part of the annual routine, Apple will hold more than 100 technical and design focused sessions with the help of its engineers to help app developers.

In addition to the sessions aimed at helping iOS, macOS, and watchOS developers, Apple will also hold a number of hands-on labs so that developers can learn how to implement latest features directly from Apple engineers. The company will also conduct consultations, get-together, special events, along with scholarships for students and members from STEM organization to further help its developer community.

Talking about the announcements, Apple has kicked things off by announcing the much-anticipated iOS 13, the latest version of the mobile operating system by Apple that will power all mobile devices. Considering that these announcements are significant in nature, let’s dive into everything announced in detail.

Apple TV

Apple has redesigned the home screen on the Apple TV to showcase full-screen previews of newly released TV shows and media. Tim also announced multi-user support on Apple TV OS showcasing the ease to switch between different users. Multi-user support means that each user in the home will have personalized recommendation, “Up Next” section and more. Apple TV 4K will also support Xbox One S controller and Sony Play Station Dual Shock controller for Apple Arcade. To conclude this section, Cook also revealed new under-water screen savers for Apple TV.

Apple Watch and watchOS 6

watchOS will come with a number of new watch faces, each with options to add more information to these watch faces. The company has also introduced taptic audio chimes to the Apple Watch where the watch will give a taptic feedback along with an audio cue to mark an hour. Apple also introduced the new Audiobooks app, voice memo, and calculator to the watchOS. However, the more significant part of this announcement was making apps independent of a companion iOS device. To do this, Apple is bringing the App Store to Apple Watch. The company is also bringing more health capabilities to Apple Watch with watchOS 6. As part of this, the company is introducing Activity Trends to give users a sense of how they are doing.

Developing….