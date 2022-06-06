Apple WWDC 2022 LIVE: Apple, earlier this year host a special event wherein it launched a host of new devices including Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display, M1-powered iPad Air, and a new iPhone SE among others. Now, nearly three months later, the company is all set to host its annual developers’ conference, WWDC 2022, tonight. Also Read - Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

At WWDC 2022, Apple will give us a glimpse of the company’s next-generation operating systems. The list includes iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 12 and tVOS 16. In addition to this, Apple is also expected to announce realityOS, which will power its much-awaited AR/VR headset. On the hardware side of things, Apple is tipped to launch the AR/VR headset, M2 chipset, M2-powered MacBook Air, two new Macs and a low-cost Apple TV. Of course, we will have to wait until the event begins later tonight to know more about Apple’s plans. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

As far as the event is concerned, Apple will live-stream the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022 from its headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10AM PST or 10:30PM IST. You can watch the event across apple.com, Apple’s Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the company’s YouTube channel. Additionally, we at BGR India will also be covering the event live tonight. So stay tuned for all the updates… Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live