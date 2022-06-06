comscore Apple WWDC 2022 LIVE: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS and more

Apple's annual developers' conference, WWDC 2022, will begin at 10:30PM IST. At its event, it is expected to launch iOS 16, MacBook Air and realityOS among other things.

Image: Apple

Apple WWDC 2022 LIVE: Apple, earlier this year host a special event wherein it launched a host of new devices including Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display, M1-powered iPad Air, and a new iPhone SE among others. Now, nearly three months later, the company is all set to host its annual developers’ conference, WWDC 2022, tonight. Also Read - Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

At WWDC 2022, Apple will give us a glimpse of the company’s next-generation operating systems. The list includes iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 12 and tVOS 16. In addition to this, Apple is also expected to announce realityOS, which will power its much-awaited AR/VR headset. On the hardware side of things, Apple is tipped to launch the AR/VR headset, M2 chipset, M2-powered MacBook Air, two new Macs and a low-cost Apple TV. Of course, we will have to wait until the event begins later tonight to know more about Apple’s plans. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

As far as the event is concerned, Apple will live-stream the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022 from its headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10AM PST or 10:30PM IST. You can watch the event across apple.com, Apple’s Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the company’s YouTube channel. Additionally, we at BGR India will also be covering the event live tonight. So stay tuned for all the updates… Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

LIVE UPDATES
15:00 PM IST 6 Jun

Apple’s big AR/VR dreams

Apple, for long, has been said to be working on an AR/VR headset. Now, at its annual event, the company is finally expected to unveil, or at least, give a glimpse of its mixed reality headset. This AR/VR headset is expected to be powered by the company’s reality OS, which according to the patent application will power “wearable computer hardware.” As far as the AR/VR headset is concerned, while some reports suggest that Apple will announce the device today, others suggest that the company could delay the launch of the device till 2023. For all we know, Apple could confirm the device by giving us a glimpse of it at the event tonight and then launch it later when it is ready for a wider roll out. In any case, if Apple does announce realityOS and subsequently confirm the presence of the AR/VR headset, it could provide a major push to the VR headset market. It could also prove to be a stepping stone for the company to revolutionise gaming and even metaverse.

14:05 PM IST 6 Jun

Apple CEO Tim Cook gives us a sneak peak of WWDC 2022

WWDC 2022 will begin at 10:30PM IST. Ahead of the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook has given us a sneak peak of the event. Cook, in a post on Twitter, some of the student developers who have been invited to Apple’s Campus this year. Here’s what Cook wrote in the post:

  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 2:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2022 3:01 PM IST

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

