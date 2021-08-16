During an exclusive interaction with BGR.in, Xiaomi’s Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy confirms the launch of a range of new AIOT products in India at the 2022 edition of the company’s smarter living event. Xiaomi officially confirms that the smarter living event will take place on August 26, of course via a virtual launch event considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country right now. Also Read - Redmi 10 is launching soon: Confirmed design and specs, expected features, price and launch date

At the event, the tech giant will launch a range of products across categories including a brand new fitness band, and products in entertainment, security, productivity and a few more category. Xiaomi has already teased to launch a brand new Mi Notebook with backlit keyboard. Also Read - Redmi 10 is coming with 50MP quad rear cameras, 90hz screen refresh rate

Speaking to BGR.in, Reddy hints at the coming of the Mi Band 6, which will succeed to the existing Mi Band 5. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

Mi Band 6 launching in India..

The Mi Band 6 has been available in China since the last several months and the fitness band will now finally make its way to the Indian market later this month. Reddy didn’t reveal whether the Chinese version of the Mi Band 6 will head to Indian market, or there will be a redesigned version of the fitness band coming in.

Recalling Xiaomi’s journey in the AIOT business in India, Reddy states that it all started with the first generation of the Mi Band back in the year 2015. “Xiaomi created the fitness wearable category in India. Before the launch of the first fitness band, there were just a few companies that offered fitness bands but it is Xiaomi that that made the category mainstream,” Reddy says.

Highlighting the success of Mi Bands in India with some states, Reddy said that the in 2019, the fitness wearable market was set at around 5 million units a year with Xiaomi contributing 40-50 percent of the market.

“With each product launching under the category, Mi bands have been the bestseller in the Indian market. Since 2017, Mi bands have been the number one fitness wearable in the country. Till date, we have shipped seven million Mi bands in the country,” Reddy states.

Many more smart home products coming along

Xiaomi offers a range of product categories under its AIOT business and Mi band is surely one of the most popular of them all. In addition to the new Mi Band, Reddy confirms then coming of a new Mi TV model, new Mi security camera, new Mi Air purifier, new Mi Notebook and various other products later this month on August 26.

“Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading AIOT platform in the world and offers more than 350 million connected smart devices till date. With connected smart devices we are not talking about the primary categories such as smartphones or laptops. With connected devices, we mean devices that can be controlled by smartphone in some way or the other,” Reddy states.