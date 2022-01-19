comscore Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation
Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

In the initial announcement, Spencer had stated that Activision's games will still be "enjoyed on a variety of platforms."

Phil Spencer Xbox Microsoft

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft just announced that it is in the process of acquiring the AAA studio, Activision Blizzard. While the company is looking to complete the deal by the end of next year, gamers are a bit worried. Multiple gamers voiced their concerns after the deal was announced yesterday, to which Xbox boss Phil Spencer has responded by stating that Microsoft is not trying to “pull communities away” from PlayStation. Also Read - Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, King for $68.7 billion: Its largest acquisition to date

In the initial announcement, Spencer had stated that Activision’s games will still be “enjoyed on a variety of platforms.” After which, in an interview with Bloomberg he stated, “I’ll just say to players out there who are playing Activision Blizzard games on Sony’s platform: It’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform and we remain committed to that.” Also Read - Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

While Spencer has said that Microsoft is not looking to “pull communities away,” the use of the word “communities” is pretty vague. It could mean that the company will continue to support the Activision Blizzard communities by putting out all of the new games each year on all platforms including PlayStation. Or it could also mean that the company will support specific communities of players for games like Call of Duty Warzone or Vanguard across consoles, while not releasing all of the future games on the platform. Also Read - God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

The closest proof of Microsoft using such words to reassure the gaming community is from its last year’s acquisition of Bethesda. The company had initially stated that it wanted Bethesda games to be “first or better or best” on its own platforms, however, after the acquisition was finalized and the company gained full control, it announced that some of the future Bethesda games like Starfield and Redfall, will be Xbox exclusives. Starfield and Redfall are arguably the two most-anticipated games from the studio, which now confirmed will not be making their way to the PlayStation.

  Published Date: January 19, 2022 9:14 PM IST

Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation
Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation
Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899
Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20
Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

