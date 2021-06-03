Xbox celebrates Pride Month with free games, colourful controller, new gaming features, merchandise and more

Xbox is celebrating the Pride month with a host of goodies be it in-game features, or Microsoft’s Pride 2021 Xbox Wireless Controller. Also Read - Next-gen Windows 10 coming on June 24, Microsoft hints mega changes

Xbox, Microsoft celebrates Pride Month with free games: Pride-themed Xbox Wireless Controller, merchandise from Xbox, Halo, and more

The Redmond-based tech company has introduced a new Pride collection merchandise from Xbox, Halo, and other projects.

"Team Xbox proudly supports LGBTQIA+ players during Pride month and beyond. To honor Pride, we are focusing on intersectionality and lifting up LGBTQIA+ voices across gaming," the company mentioned in a blog post.

Microsoft also announced that Tell Me Why, the narrative adventure from developer DontNod Entertainment will be free to play in June on Xbox Consoles, Microsoft Store, and Steam. There are new Xbox profile customisation content with new “True Colors” profile theme, unique “Unity” nameplate in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and free 2021 Forza Rainbow livery for all players as well.

As for the colourful Microsoft Pride 2021 Xbox Wireless Controller, it is designed in honor of Pride Month 2021. The controller flaunts the different shades of the flags of LGBTQ+ communities in a stylish shell finish.

“Team Xbox will share these controllers with key influencers and media in the U.S. and internationally,” the company said in the blog post.

Notably, there are Pride themes for Microsoft 365 apps, Skype, Microsoft Edge, and Windows 10 PC as well. In addition to a wide range of offerings, Microsoft is donating $150,000 to nonprofits that help LGBTQI+ communities. The list includes ACLU Foundation, The Trevor Project, Act to Change, OutRight Action International, BEAM, and Mermaids. Besides these, Microsoft will host a virtual “Together, we can” event on Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). To note, every year in June the world celebrates Pride month dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community, and companies, people worldwide take part to raise awareness and celebrate diversity.