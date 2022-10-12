comscore Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced
  • Home
  • News
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming For Metas New Quest Vr Platform Announced
News

Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced

News

Xbox's cloud gaming service is expected to make games such as Halo Infinite available on any device, now including the new Meta Quest VR platform.

Highlights

  • Microsoft will make the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform available on Meta Quest VR.
  • Most Xbox games will soon become a part of the Meta Quest Store.
  • No launch timelines have been revealed yet by either company.
xboxmeta

Microsoft announced its partnership with Meta to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the new Quest VR platform. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, joined Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, at the Meta Connect 2022 to give an idea of how some of Xbox’s popular games would work and look on Meta’s Quest VR headset. The two companies did not share any timeline as to when the games will be available, but the company said that this partnership “complements our commitment to HoloLens” — Microsoft’s own VR platform. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

“You will be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a massive screen on Quest,” Nadella said during the keynote. This essentially means that you would not need separate hardware, such as a set of new controllers. If you already own an  Xbox Series S or Series X console, your controller should work just fine with any of the Quest platform-powered headsets, like the new Meta Quest Pro. Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

Microsoft’s new strategy to work with Meta makes sense since Quest is a lot bigger than HoloLens, which could not capture the market as much. According to MSPoweruser, citing a video that is no longer available, Microsoft sold around 50,000 HoloLens devices since their first launch. Meta’s Quest 2, on the other hand, has sold over 14.8 million units, according to data provided by the International Data Corporation. Also Read - Instagram Collections: How to save, organise photos and videos

For consumers, it is a good thing because Xbox cloud gaming service is expected to make games such as Halo Infinite available on any device. If it is a big virtual screen with an even more immersive experience, why not? But you should not expect Halo Infinite to be available as a game native to the virtual reality platform, at least not over the next few years. Other games, on the other hand, could offer a better experience if you own a Quest headset.

Microsoft also announced to bring its entire Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps to the Meta Quest platform. This means apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint will be available within Meta’s Quest VR platform.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 9:46 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Noise partners Bragi to launch AI-powered IntelliBuds TWS earbuds
Wearables
Noise partners Bragi to launch AI-powered IntelliBuds TWS earbuds
Nissan sells Russian business for one Euro

automobile

Nissan sells Russian business for one Euro

Jio-bp to establish EV charging network at M&M outlets

News

Jio-bp to establish EV charging network at M&M outlets

Google launches three new Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming

Laptops

Google launches three new Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming

Meta declared 'terrorist and extremist' organisation in Russia

News

Meta declared 'terrorist and extremist' organisation in Russia

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced

Google Meet will now give you automatic transcription for your meetings

Nissan sells Russian business for one Euro

Jio-bp to establish EV charging network at M&M outlets

Meta declared 'terrorist and extremist' organisation in Russia

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price