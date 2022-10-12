Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced

Microsoft announced its partnership with Meta to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the new Quest VR platform. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, joined Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, at the Meta Connect 2022 to give an idea of how some of Xbox’s popular games would work and look on Meta’s Quest VR headset. The two companies did not share any timeline as to when the games will be available, but the company said that this partnership “complements our commitment to HoloLens” — Microsoft’s own VR platform. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

"You will be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a massive screen on Quest," Nadella said during the keynote. This essentially means that you would not need separate hardware, such as a set of new controllers. If you already own an Xbox Series S or Series X console, your controller should work just fine with any of the Quest platform-powered headsets, like the new Meta Quest Pro.

Microsoft's new strategy to work with Meta makes sense since Quest is a lot bigger than HoloLens, which could not capture the market as much. According to MSPoweruser, citing a video that is no longer available, Microsoft sold around 50,000 HoloLens devices since their first launch. Meta's Quest 2, on the other hand, has sold over 14.8 million units, according to data provided by the International Data Corporation.

For consumers, it is a good thing because Xbox cloud gaming service is expected to make games such as Halo Infinite available on any device. If it is a big virtual screen with an even more immersive experience, why not? But you should not expect Halo Infinite to be available as a game native to the virtual reality platform, at least not over the next few years. Other games, on the other hand, could offer a better experience if you own a Quest headset.

Microsoft also announced to bring its entire Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps to the Meta Quest platform. This means apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint will be available within Meta’s Quest VR platform.