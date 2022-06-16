comscore Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30
Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30, peripherals to become expensive too

Xbox Series S is reported to cost Rs. 36,990 after the price increase.

Xbox Series S

Microsoft offers Xbox consoles in two options – Xbox Series S and Xbox  Series X. The former is for gamers looking to play the most modern titles on budget, while the latter is for gamers looking to do true 4K gaming. Out of the two, the Xbox Series S is probably the best bet for gamers looking to buy an affordable console. The console costs Rs. 34,990 in India. However, the affordable Xbox Series S console is reported to get a price hike soon. Also Read - Valheim is heading to PCs in 2022, Xbox in 2023

Xbox Series S and Peripherals to get costlier in India

The Series S’ price will be increased to Rs. 36,990 from the original Rs. 34,990. This will come into effect from June 30 in the country. Also Read - Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Persona series and more

Not just the console, but the peripherals are also getting costlier. The Xbox Wireless Controller, which was priced at Rs. 5,390, will not cost Rs. 5,590. The Headset will also get a price hike from Rs. 8,990 to Rs. 9,490.

As of now, there’s no reason as to why the price will be hiked and Xbox is yet to confirm the same. But since the new price will come into effect by the end of this month, we expect Xbox to announce it officially in the coming days.

While there’s no surefire reason for the price hike, some believe it’s because of the fluctuating exchange rates of the Indian Rupee. Since the Rupee has dropped against the US Dollar, the price may have increased. If that’s the reason to be believed, prices of other gaming consoles and peripherals may as well increase.

There’s no information on whether the prices of Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 will increase in the coming time. Having said that, if you were looking to buy a console for a long time but couldn’t make the decision until now, this could be your best time.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 8:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2022 8:44 PM IST

