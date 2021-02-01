comscore Taco Bell orders from February 1 could give you free Xbox Series X console
Taco Bell is giving away free Xbox Series X units to its 60 lucky customers. The offer will be valid for the entirety of February 2021.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X controller

The Xbox Series X is currently one of the best ways to enjoy today’s latest titles without compromises. We reviewed the console last year and it impressed us with its 4K gaming with ray tracing, especially when you consider its reasonable price of Rs 49,999. Sadly, Microsoft is unable to cope up with the demand and it remains out of stock mostly. But what if we tell you that you have a chance at getting the Xbox Series X in India for free? That too by just ordering a Taco? Also Read - Wait for Sony PS5 or grab an Xbox Series S/Series X? Here are some pointers

Taco Bell has floated a new offer for its Indian customers that aims to give away free Xbox Series X units. The offer requires one to install the Taco Bell app and make an order through delivery, takeaway, and dine-in. Every week, there will be a lucky draw in which Tace Bell will hand out 15 Xbox Series X units to customers. The offer will be valid on orders made between February 1 and February 28, 2021. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X: Best TVs to game on

Xbox Series X for free with a Taco Bell order

The limited period offer from Taco Bell will give away a total of 60 units of the Xbox Series X gaming console throughout February. Along with console, winners will also get a free subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a period of six months. “Customers can increase their odds to win through repeat transactions on subsequent days. All fans need to do is order their Taco Bell favorites for Rs 59, or above through the Taco Bell app (or via food-delivery aggregators), to qualify for the lucky draw,” says the official press release. Also Read - Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

Xbox Series X

NFS Heat on Xbox Series X

While we do not write about food or related promotions, this one seems interesting for fans of the Xbox Series X, especially in India as Microsoft is yet to cope up with the local demand. The Series X console was launched in India on November 2020 and has been mostly out of stock on Flipkart, Amazon and other partner retail sites of Microsoft. The more affordable Xbox Series S, however, is readily available on several platforms.

Unlike the Sony PlayStation 5 console generation, the Xbox Series X and Series S differ in terms of specifications, and henceforth, the price. The Series X is the best console Microsoft makes currently and for its price of Rs 49,999, you get 4k gaming with ray-tracing, 8K gaming, up to 120 fps, Quick Resume, and a Blu-Ray player. The Series S is a watered-down version of the Series X with support for only 2K gaming and a lower storage of 512GB onboard.

  Published Date: February 1, 2021 5:40 PM IST

Best Sellers