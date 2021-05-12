Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

If you have waited to get your hands on the Xbox Series X, get your wallet ready. The flagship gaming console from Microsoft has gone up for pre-order on Games The Shop. The pre-order comes just ahead of the Sony PS5 pre-orders, which is scheduled to begin from May 17. At the moment, only Games The Shop is hosting the pre-orders for the Xbox Series X console. Also Read - Sony expects PlayStation 5 shortages could continue till 2022

All other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital still show the “Out of Stock” banner on their Xbox Series X listing. Also note that Games The Shop is not taking pre-orders for the more affordable Xbox Series S console. Those interested in the PS5 can also do the same from their site. The Xbox Series X costs Rs 49,990 in India. Also Read - Sony has sold 7.8 million PS5 units

Xbox Series X goes up for pre-order

Both the Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 are suffering from the global chip shortage at the moment. Sony has gone ahead to hint at a possible continuation of this situation in 2022 while Microsoft has stayed mum. Both these consoles rely on AMD hardware and custom GPUs to offer the promised next-gen performance. Also Read - Sony Playstation app hits 100 million installs on Play Store as PS5 shortage continues

BGR India reviewed both the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, and found both of them to be equally capable for modern-day gaming. However, the Xbox Series X has lots of extras to offer over the PS5, all of which affect the overall gaming experience. The Xbox gets a 1TB onboard SSD for its storage, liberating more space for storage than that of the PS5. Additionally, the Xbox also gets a Storage Expansion card of 1TB that can both store and play games.

The Xbox console also supports 4K at 60 fps gaming and even supports output of 8K on supported TVs. Microsoft has baked Quick Resume on the Xbox that can help you resume your game from where you left it last – there’ no need for saving in-game progress everytime. It also gets Smart Delivery that downloads the best possible version of the game on your system. There’s also support for ray tracing.

A cheaper Xbox Series S accompanies the Series X at a starting price of Rs 34,990. This one loses out on 4K gaming and gets half the storage as well as a total gaming power of 4TFLOPS.