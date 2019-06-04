comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 999
News

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 999

News

The newly launched 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is basically a special World Cup 2019 Edition. It is available in India for Rs 999 in Blue color option via Mi.com.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 4:09 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i

Xiaomi has launched a new power bank in India. The newly launched 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is basically a special World Cup 2019 Edition. You can buy Xiaomi’s latest power bank for Rs 999 in Blue color option. There is also a Red color option of the same, which was launched back in October 2018. The Red and black color variants of this 10,000mAh power bank can be purchased for Rs 899.

Interested customers can get these via Xiaomi’s official online store Mi.com. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i offers a sleek anodized aluminum alloy body, which is claimed to withstand collisions and impacts. The new World Cup Edition of the Mi Power Bank 2i is not much different from that of the standard model. It offers support for dual USB output so you can charge two devices simultaneously.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with color display, Bluetooth 5.0 to launch on June 11

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with color display, Bluetooth 5.0 to launch on June 11

The Mi Power Bank 2i also supports two way fast charging, which enables quick charging on the go. Xiaomi’s power bank is 14.2mm thick and weighs around 240 grams. It reportedly comes packed with high-density lithium polymer batteries. Similar to standard Mi Power Bank 2i, the new one is also compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Furthermore, the power bank also offers more than 90 percent conversion rate. There is also a low-power mode. One can use this mode by double pressing the power button to activate low-power charging for wearables. Besides, earlier this year, Xiaomi launched three wireless charging accessories in China, including Mi 10,000mAh wireless power bank, 20W Mi wireless charger, and a 20W Mi wireless car charger.

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12; likely to be rebranded Redmi K20

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12; likely to be rebranded Redmi K20

Additionally, all three wireless charging accessories from Xiaomi support other smartphones in the market that support Qi wireless charging. The Mi wireless power bank offers support of 10W wireless charging. Xiaomi has included two output ports for charging wired devices, and it is priced at RMB 149 (approximately Rs 1,500) in China. The Xiaomi 20W Mi wireless charger comes with a dual-cooling system, including a silent fan and a heat sink. Separately, the Chinese company recently launched a new Mi Business casual backpack in India. The backpack comes with IPX4 waterproof coating, and is priced at 999 in the country.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 4:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Deal Alert: Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL available starting at Rs 35,999
Deals
Deal Alert: Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL available starting at Rs 35,999
Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

News

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

Vivo Y12 to launch in India this week

News

Vivo Y12 to launch in India this week

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

Vivo Y12 to launch in India this week

Samsung launches World s first QLED 8K TV in India

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition
Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

News

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11
Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM

News

Black Shark 2 on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 color display और Bluetooth 5.0 के साथ 11 जून को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone ने पेश किया 299 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ मिल रहे हैं कई बेनिफिट्स

Motorola भारत में 20 जून को 'premium' smartphone को करेगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi 12 जून को लॉन्च करेगा Mi 9T स्मार्टफोन

15 जून को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy A80, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition
News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition
Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription

News

Dish TV offers one year free DTH subscription
Vivo Y12 to launch in India this week

News

Vivo Y12 to launch in India this week
Samsung launches World s first QLED 8K TV in India

News

Samsung launches World s first QLED 8K TV in India
Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more