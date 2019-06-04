Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 999

Xiaomi has launched a new power bank in India. The newly launched 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is basically a special World Cup 2019 Edition. You can buy Xiaomi’s latest power bank for Rs 999 in Blue color option. There is also a Red color option of the same, which was launched back in October 2018. The Red and black color variants of this 10,000mAh power bank can be purchased for Rs 899.

Interested customers can get these via Xiaomi’s official online store Mi.com. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i offers a sleek anodized aluminum alloy body, which is claimed to withstand collisions and impacts. The new World Cup Edition of the Mi Power Bank 2i is not much different from that of the standard model. It offers support for dual USB output so you can charge two devices simultaneously.

The Mi Power Bank 2i also supports two way fast charging, which enables quick charging on the go. Xiaomi’s power bank is 14.2mm thick and weighs around 240 grams. It reportedly comes packed with high-density lithium polymer batteries. Similar to standard Mi Power Bank 2i, the new one is also compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Furthermore, the power bank also offers more than 90 percent conversion rate. There is also a low-power mode. One can use this mode by double pressing the power button to activate low-power charging for wearables. Besides, earlier this year, Xiaomi launched three wireless charging accessories in China, including Mi 10,000mAh wireless power bank, 20W Mi wireless charger, and a 20W Mi wireless car charger.

Additionally, all three wireless charging accessories from Xiaomi support other smartphones in the market that support Qi wireless charging. The Mi wireless power bank offers support of 10W wireless charging. Xiaomi has included two output ports for charging wired devices, and it is priced at RMB 149 (approximately Rs 1,500) in China. The Xiaomi 20W Mi wireless charger comes with a dual-cooling system, including a silent fan and a heat sink. Separately, the Chinese company recently launched a new Mi Business casual backpack in India. The backpack comes with IPX4 waterproof coating, and is priced at 999 in the country.