  Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi wireless power bank, 20W wireless charger and 20W wireless car charger launched
Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi wireless power bank, 20W wireless charger and 20W wireless car charger launched

Xiaomi also launched Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and a Transparent Edition of Mi 9, apart from the wireless charging accessories.

  Published: February 20, 2019 5:24 PM IST
Xiaomi today launched its flagship Mi 9 smartphone in China, which also supports wireless charging. Apart from the Mi 9, the Chinese company also took the wraps off a cheaper Mi 9 SE and a Transparent Edition of Mi 9. A trio of wireless charging accessories was also announced alongside smartphones. The newly launched wireless charging accessories are Mi 10,000mAh wireless power bank, 20W Mi wireless charger, and a 20W Mi wireless car charger. Additionally, these wireless charging accessories support other smartphones in the market that support Qi wireless charging.

To begin with, Xiaomi‘s Mi 10,000mAh wireless power bank will be available in a single black color variant. It offers support of 10W wireless charging. Xiaomi has included two output ports for charging wired devices. The new wireless power bank will reportedly be available for RMB 149 (approximately Rs 1,500) in China. Coming to the Xiaomi 20W Mi wireless charger, it comes with a dual-cooling system, including a silent fan and a heat sink.

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi debuts Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera, 20W wireless charging: Price, Specifications

The wireless charger will be available in a single white color option. It supports 27W power input and 20W output. This charger is said to top up the flagship Mi 9 from zero to 100 percent in 60 minutes. Additionally, this 20W Mi wireless charger is an upgrade to the bundled wireless charger with Mi MIX 3. If you are interested in buying this device, you will have to spend RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,000).

Lastly, the Xiaomi new Mi wireless car charger offers support for 20W wireless flash charge technology and comes with a power input of 27W. Interestingly, the device has a motorized clamp that “opens when it senses you want to mount the phone for charging,” Gizmochina reported. The 20W wireless car charger carries a price tag of RMB 169 (approximately Rs 1,700). As of now, it is unknown when the Chinese company is planning to sell these accessories.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 5:24 PM IST

