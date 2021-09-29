comscore Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, More
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched starting at Rs 26,999: Sale, offers
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched starting at Rs 26,999: Sale, offers

News

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and triple rear cameras. The phone is available starting at Rs 26,999, sale starts October 3.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch: Xiaomi unveiled a brand-new smartphone- the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India today. The company introduced the smartphone alongside Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 and Mi Powerbank Hypersonic. The new phone includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and triple rear cameras. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch set for today: Specs, price in India, watch livestream, more

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was introduced via a virtual event at Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel. To recall, the handset made its global debut earlier this month alongside Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The company claims it as one of the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphones in the market. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian price leaked

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in two storage variants, including 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 26,999, and the 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 28,999. Both variants will get a special Diwali offer of Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The 6GB+128GB variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 24,999 after a bank discount. And with the Diwali offer, it will bring down the price to Rs 23,499. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian launch date officially revealed

As for the top-end model, with the special bank offer and Diwali discount combo, it will be available at an effective price of Rs 25,499.

The phone will be made available exclusively on Amazon Great Indian Festival and the ‘Diwali With Me’ sale on Xiaomi. Diwali’s offer will begin from October 2 to October 7. The sale will start on October 2 at 12 am and consumers will be able to buy it via mi.com, Amazon, and other retail stores

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE runs on Android 11 with MiUi 12.5 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi has coated Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.79 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. For selfie and video calling, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Besides, it packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone is launched with 3 years of android update + 4 years of a security update. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, E compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is an upgraded version of Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched last year. It comes with an LED battery display and a rotary dial. It has an IPX7 rating which makes it a fully washable body. The company has provided a travel bag, cleaning brush, and USB cable.

The trimmer will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 in the upcoming festive season. The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 will be available via Amazon’s Great Indian festival sale to begin on October 3. You can also buy it from mi.com and other retail stores.

Mi Powerbank Hypersonic

The company also launched Mi Powerbank Hypersonic with 20,000 mAh. The power bank is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,599

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 29, 2021 1:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2021 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in pics: Simple design, big battery
Photo Gallery
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in pics: Simple design, big battery
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in pics: Simple design, big battery

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in pics: Simple design, big battery

Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them

Apps

Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

News

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

Skype gets another redesign: Here's everything you need to know

Apps

Skype gets another redesign: Here's everything you need to know

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

News

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

Apple announces to release Q4 2021 earnings report on October 28

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with 90Hz display launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12? Find should be your next iPhone

Realme Narzo 50A vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

News

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch set for today: Specs, price in India, watch livestream, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch set for today: Specs, price in India, watch livestream, more
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian price leaked

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian price leaked
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian launch date officially revealed

News

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian launch date officially revealed
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to launch in India super soon

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to launch in India super soon

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A55 4G के फीचर्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा 50MP का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप

लॉन्च से पहले Poco C31 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, पोको C3 का अपग्रेड होगा यह फोन

अब इन फोन्स पर नहीं चला पाएंगे Google Maps, Gmail और YouTube समेत कई ऐप्स

Microsoft ने दी लेटेस्ट मैलवेयर अटैक की चेतावनी, जानिए कैसे बच सकते हैं आप

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G दमदार फीचर्स के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive
Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Features

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It
Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

News

Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted
News
Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More

News

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, More
Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

Apps

Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches
Apple announces to release Q4 2021 earnings report on October 28

News

Apple announces to release Q4 2021 earnings report on October 28
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with 90Hz display launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with 90Hz display launched: Price in India, specs, offers

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers