Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch: Xiaomi unveiled a brand-new smartphone- the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India today. The company introduced the smartphone alongside Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 and Mi Powerbank Hypersonic. The new phone includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and triple rear cameras. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch set for today: Specs, price in India, watch livestream, more

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was introduced via a virtual event at Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel. To recall, the handset made its global debut earlier this month alongside Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The company claims it as one of the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphones in the market. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian price leaked

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price in India

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in two storage variants, including 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 26,999, and the 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 28,999. Both variants will get a special Diwali offer of Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively. The 6GB+128GB variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 24,999 after a bank discount. And with the Diwali offer, it will bring down the price to Rs 23,499. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian launch date officially revealed

As for the top-end model, with the special bank offer and Diwali discount combo, it will be available at an effective price of Rs 25,499.

The phone will be made available exclusively on Amazon Great Indian Festival and the ‘Diwali With Me’ sale on Xiaomi. Diwali’s offer will begin from October 2 to October 7. The sale will start on October 2 at 12 am and consumers will be able to buy it via mi.com, Amazon, and other retail stores

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE runs on Android 11 with MiUi 12.5 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi has coated Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.79 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. For selfie and video calling, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Besides, it packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone is launched with 3 years of android update + 4 years of a security update. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, E compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is an upgraded version of Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched last year. It comes with an LED battery display and a rotary dial. It has an IPX7 rating which makes it a fully washable body. The company has provided a travel bag, cleaning brush, and USB cable.

The trimmer will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 in the upcoming festive season. The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 will be available via Amazon’s Great Indian festival sale to begin on October 3. You can also buy it from mi.com and other retail stores.

Mi Powerbank Hypersonic

The company also launched Mi Powerbank Hypersonic with 20,000 mAh. The power bank is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,599