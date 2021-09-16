comscore Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian launch date officially revealed
Xiaomi will soon launch the rumoured Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India as the 5G counterpart of the Mi 11 Lite that was recently in the country.

xiaomi 11 lite ne 5g

Xiaomi is finally bringing the recently unveiled Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to India. The 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite will launch in India via an online event on September 29, as revealed via the ‘Block the Date’ invites being sent out. The same has been revealed on Xiaomi’s social media platforms. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

The smartphone is another variant of the Mi Lite and is the first one to fall under the company’s new branding scheme that drops the ‘Mi’ prefix. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T 5G review: A decent perfomer, but better in-house alternatives available

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India launch soon

This comes after the phone’s recent global debut. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G resembles the Mi 11 Lite and features the same pill-shaped rear camera hump and a corner-placed punch-hole cutout in the display. It’s light too and has safely taken the “slimmest and the lightest phone” title. Also Read - Upcoming phone launches this week: iPhone 13 series, Xiaomi Mi 11T, and more

The spec sheet has changed a bit, though. It will come with a Snapdragon 778G chip, which is also seen on the Realme GT Master Edition and the Galaxy A52s 5G. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a Snapdragon 732G.

It will retain the same 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate seen on the Mi 11 Lite. The NE 5G, however, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The phone comes in three RAM/Storage configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB. However, there’s no word on which variant will arrive in India.

On the camera front, there are three cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel camera that is both a telephoto and macro camera. The front camera is rated at 20-megapixel. This is similar to the Mi 11 Lite, except for the front camera that stands at 16-megapixel.

The device is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Further, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, multifunctional NFC, dual speakers, and more.

While price details aren’t available, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G could fall under Rs 30,000.

  Published Date: September 16, 2021 3:58 PM IST

