Xiaomi has finally launched the much-awaited Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 62,999. The highlights of the smartphone include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The smartphone will go against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Xiaomi has also launched Xiaomi Pad 5 which comes with support for a stylus and an external keyboard and Xiaomi Smart TV at the launch event today. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price, availability, sale offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is launched in two RAM variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 62,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 66,999. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Couture Blue, Noir Black and Olive Mauve colour variants. It will go on sale in India on May 2 on Mi.com, the Amazon India website.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Customers will also get an introductory discount of Rs 4,000 on both smartphone variants.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. The phone also gets a 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers by Harmon Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. It supports 50W wireless fast charge as well. According to Xiaomi, the 12 Pro can be charged to 100 percent in 20 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode, it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes. Xiaomi promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.