comscore Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro 5g Xiaomi Pad 5 Launch India Snapdragon Price
News

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 62,999

News

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with support for 120W fast charging.

Untitled design - 2022-04-27T110610.140

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi has finally launched the much-awaited Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 62,999. The highlights of the smartphone include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The smartphone will go against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Xiaomi has also launched Xiaomi Pad 5 which comes with support for a stylus and an external keyboard and Xiaomi Smart TV at the launch event today. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price, availability, sale offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is launched in two RAM variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 62,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 66,999. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Couture Blue, Noir Black and Olive Mauve colour variants. It will go on sale in India on May 2 on Mi.com, the Amazon India website.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Customers will also get an introductory discount of Rs 4,000 on both smartphone variants.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. The phone also gets a 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers by Harmon Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. It supports 50W wireless fast charge as well. According to Xiaomi, the 12 Pro can be charged to 100 percent in 20 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode, it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes. Xiaomi promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 1:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why
News
Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why
Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999

News

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launched with Smart Pen at Rs 24,999

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G arrives in India: Check details

Mobiles

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G arrives in India: Check details

Beware! Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data

Apps

Beware! Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision launched in India

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debut in India with support for 120W fast charging: Check price, sale offers, specs

Facebook doesn't know where users' data goes: Here's why

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G और iQOO Z6 4G हुए लॉन्च, प्रो मॉडल को इन स्मार्टफोन्स से मिलेगी टक्कर

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन की पूरी डिटेल

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series और OLED Vision TV भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Vivo T1 Pro 5G और Vivo T1 44W की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, दमदार प्रोसेसर से होंगे लैस

Xiaomi Mi 9 में 9,900mAh की बैटरी लगाकर बना दिया धांसू गेमिंग फोन, वीडियो देख आप भी कहेंगे 'गजब'

Latest Videos

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999