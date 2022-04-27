Xiaomi is all set to launch a bunch of devices in India today. These products include Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A. Notably, the Chinese tech giant has already launched Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Pad 5 in China and the India variants of the two devices are likely to come with the same specifications. Also Read - Redmi 10A with a 5,000 mA battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com

Xiaomi launch event: How to watch it live

The Xiaomi launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s social media handles or YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates. Also Read - Redmi Watch 2 Lite review: The default smartwatch of the budget segment

Welcome to #XiaomiNext 2022, the biggest launch from the house of #Xiaomi. Join us as we unveil the most awaited Xiaomi products of the year on the 27th April at 12 noon and be a part of our event by using the hashtags #XiaomiNext and #Xiaomi. https://t.co/zPcbEBajuc — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 25, 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G expected specifications

Going by the smartphone variant launched in China, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. This is expected to serve a good batter life. The phone will also get a 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. To add to that, the phone also gets dual speakers with sound by Harmon Kardon and it also supports Dolby Atmos.

The device features a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with 1/1.28-inch large sensor. The setup uses a 7-element lens with ƒ/1.9 aperture with OIS. The phone also gets a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor uses a Sony IMX707 sensor.

Here’s everything you need for a musical masterpiece- #Xiaomi12Pro Quad Speakers Setup and Sound By Harman/Kardon! The Showstopper Sound | Coming on 27.04.22, 12PM

Know more: https://t.co/KeFCJVH2DP pic.twitter.com/OzQbnn9Eqb — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 24, 2022

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery. The battery can be charged in minutes using the 120W charger. According to Xiaomi, the 12 Pro can be charged to 100 percent in 18 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode, it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes.

Xiaomi Pad 5 expected specifications, features

Going by the China variant, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch screen with a WQHD+ (1600 x 2560) resolution. The display has a resolution of 120Hz which also makes it a great fit for gamers. The display panel supports DCI-P3 colour gamut with over 1 billion colours. It also gets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. The tablet uses a 8,720mAh battery to power the display and other components. In the global market, the tablet comes in two variants. It is sold in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The device also supports UFS 3.1 storage. In the markets it is currently available in, the tablet is sold in two colours: Pearl White and Cosmic Gray.

Take note, it doesn’t get better than this. Note-taking can actually be a whole lot of fun, it’s time to #doitbetter with the #XiaomiPad5. Get Notified: https://t.co/i4pBNFDJCb pic.twitter.com/zxLfJ4vk6v — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 26, 2022

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will also get support for Magnetic wireless charging for the Smart Pen. The charging dock on the tablet can provide a full charge in 18 minutes.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A expected specs, features

Xiaomi has not revealed much about its upcoming smart TV. The microsite for Xiaomi Smart TV 5A reveals that it is “a complete entertainment experience”. The official images hint at an almost bezel-less display design.

It’s #YourCompleteEntertainmentExperience. The #XiaomiSmartTV5A is coming your way tomorrow at #XiaomiNext. Get notified: https://t.co/tO0lv5hVJX — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) April 26, 2022

It is expected that the company will launch three screen size variants of this smart TV: 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch.