Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed Flagship To Launch On April 27

Xiaomi 12 Pro launch date has finally been revealed by the company. Xiaomi India posted a tweet sharing the launch details of the new Xiaomi flagship. This information comes weeks after the company first released a teaser for the smartphone. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will be launching on April 27, an official tweet from the company has confirmed.

The Xiaomi India Twitter handle stated, "The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22! When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it!"

The teaser shared by the company highlights the primary camera lens which is part of the triple-lens setup. The phone has three different modules, all 50-megapixel each. It includes one wide-angle camera, one ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was first introduced globally in the month of March. In the company’s home country China, the device was launched last year in December.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was one of the first devices to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The late arrival of the device in India might cost it in sales. The flagship segment already has Moto Edge 30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, iQoo 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and the recent launch Realme GT 2 Pro. Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to compete with the iQoo 9 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro in terms of pricing.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets an LTPO AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with a 2K display resolution. In terms of battery, the phone gets 120W fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging at 10W.