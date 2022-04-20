comscore Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi Pad 5 To Debut In India On April 27
News

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 to debut in India on April 27

News

Both Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 have already debuted in China. Notably, Xiaomi Pad 5 will be the company's first tablet in India.

Untitled design - 2022-04-20T115050.096

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi will launch its Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27. The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For the unversed, Xiaomi 12 Pro has already debuted in China. For Xiaomi Pad 5, the tech giant has confirmed that it will come with support for a stylus, just like Samsung’s S-Pen. This will be the company’s first tablet in India. Also Read - Apple maintains second spot in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1, Samsung leads

Xiaomi 12 Pro expected specifications

The highlight of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is its camera. The device features a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with 1/1.28-inch large sensor. The setup uses a 7-element lens with ƒ/1.9 aperture with OIS.  The phone also gets a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor uses a Sony IMX707 sensor. The phone supports nightmode on all three lenses. Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet launch date confirmed: Check specifications, features

The phone uses  a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. This is expected to serve a good batter life. The phone will also get 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. To add to that, the phone also get dual speakers with sound by Harmon Kardon and it also supports Dolby Atmos. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery. The battery can be charged in minutes using the 120W charger. According to Xiaomi, the 12 pro can be charged to 100 percent in 18 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes.

Xiaomi Pad 5 expected specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Pad 5 in China last year in August. The India variant is likely to come with the same features. If this is to be believed, it will feature an 11-inch WQXGA display that comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, TrueTone True colour display and more. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and offer up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It might run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box.

As for the camera, the tablet might come with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi Pad 5 is expected to house an 8,720 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The tablet is likely to come with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, and quad speakers. For connectivity, it is expected to come with 5G, 4G LTE (optional) dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 12:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
Mobiles
Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details
Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Mobiles

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

News

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

BGMI gets a comics treatment with launch of new webtoon series

Gaming

BGMI gets a comics treatment with launch of new webtoon series

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

Google s Nearby Share is about to get smarter: Here s what s changing

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

News

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27
Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

News

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot
Best Phones with LPDDR5 RAM (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phones with LPDDR5 RAM (April 2022)
Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best premium smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 (April 2022)
Best Gaming Phone Under 30000 in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Gaming Phone Under 30000 in India (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल को पीछे छोड़, मेटा बना नंबर 1 ऐप पब्लिशर; टॉप 10 में गेमिंग कंपनियों का रहा जलवा

2022 Maruti XL6 भारत में कल होगी लॉन्च, कार में मिलेंगे ये टॉप 5 धांसू फीचर

Google Pixel Watch की नई लीक में दिखी स्क्रीन, ऐसा होगा डायल और मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स

नेटफ्लिक्स टेस्ट कर रहा नया फीचर, यूजरनेम-पासवर्ड शेयर करना पड़ेगा महंगा

Redmi 10A और Redmi 10 Power भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications
Mobiles
Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

News

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27
Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus
Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop
Google s Nearby Share is about to get smarter: Here s what s changing

News

Google s Nearby Share is about to get smarter: Here s what s changing

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers