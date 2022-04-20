Xiaomi will launch its Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27. The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For the unversed, Xiaomi 12 Pro has already debuted in China. For Xiaomi Pad 5, the tech giant has confirmed that it will come with support for a stylus, just like Samsung’s S-Pen. This will be the company’s first tablet in India. Also Read - Apple maintains second spot in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1, Samsung leads

Xiaomi 12 Pro expected specifications

The highlight of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is its camera. The device features a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with 1/1.28-inch large sensor. The setup uses a 7-element lens with ƒ/1.9 aperture with OIS. The phone also gets a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor uses a Sony IMX707 sensor. The phone supports nightmode on all three lenses.

The phone uses a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. This is expected to serve a good batter life. The phone will also get 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. To add to that, the phone also get dual speakers with sound by Harmon Kardon and it also supports Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery. The battery can be charged in minutes using the 120W charger. According to Xiaomi, the 12 pro can be charged to 100 percent in 18 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes.

Xiaomi Pad 5 expected specifications

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Pad 5 in China last year in August. The India variant is likely to come with the same features. If this is to be believed, it will feature an 11-inch WQXGA display that comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, TrueTone True colour display and more. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and offer up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It might run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box.

As for the camera, the tablet might come with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi Pad 5 is expected to house an 8,720 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The tablet is likely to come with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, and quad speakers. For connectivity, it is expected to come with 5G, 4G LTE (optional) dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.