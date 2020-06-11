comscore Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video | BGR India
Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video

The company could use this fast charging technology to power up its range of laptops in the near future.

Xiaomi-65W-fast-charger-

Photo: GizmoChina

Xiaomi is working on another ultra-fast charger technology. The company is working on 120W fast charger unit, as seen in the video below. The charger in the video comes with model number MDY-12-ED, and as you can see here, it comes with a maximum power output of 120W, delivered at 20V. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook, Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition laptops launched in India; check details

This development comes few months after the company debuted its 100W charging tech. The high-end charger was showcased at the Xiaomi Developer Conference in China. The company demoed the crazy charging speeds called super charge turbo. It is claimed to top up a battery in under 20 minutes. Also Read - Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050: Check details

Xiaomi had released a video (via Indiashopps) detailing the super charge speeds. It just takes about 17 minutes to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery. It includes a high-voltage charge pump, along with 9-fold charge protection. Out of these, the 7-fold protection is for the motherboard, whereas the 2-fold protection is for the battery. Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

The company has also developed fast wireless charging tech up to 40W. Chang Cheng, Vice President of Xiaomi, had teased the fast wireless charging on Weibo few months back.

But it’s possible Xiaomi isn’t planning to offer the 120W charger for smartphones. It is possible Xiaomi can use the technology to speed up charging of notebooks. This is probably one segment which could clearly use some innovation. The company makes laptops, making case for them to launch a fast charger.

Xiaomi 65W PD fast charger

In the meanwhile, Xiaomi launched its new 65W PD fast charger in China. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers a single USB Type-C port and a foldable pin. This makes the device more portable. The charger can power up smartphones, notebooks, and more. It is also much more compact than Xiaomi’s previous adapters.

The 65W PD fast charger also features smart voltage detection. It can reportedly detect the voltage and current required by the device and matches the output to reduce current loss. The Xiaomi 65W will be compatible with Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2016, 2018, 2020), MacBook Pro 13 (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020) and the Google Pixelbook among others.

 

  Published Date: June 11, 2020 3:58 PM IST

