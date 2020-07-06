comscore Xiaomi 120W charger receives 3C certification; to launch soon | BGR India
Xiaomi 120W charger to launch soon; receives 3C certificate while hinting at a 100W smartphone

This comes almost a year after the company showcased its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast-charging tech in March 2019. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi fast charging technology here.

  Published: July 6, 2020 10:24 AM IST
Xiaomi 120W charger 3C certification

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is likely working on the commercial launch of its much anticipated 100W charging technology. As part of the technology, the company has likely developed a 120W charger to support the required speeds. According to a new report, the 120W charger has just received the 3C certification in the market. It is worth noting that this certification is the first indication that the upcoming technology is consumer-ready. This comes almost a year after the company showcased its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast-charging tech in March 2019. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi fast charging technology here. Also Read - Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone

Xiaomi 120W charger may launch soon; details

As per GizmoChina, the company requires the 120W charger for its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging solution. Considering the certification for the charger, it is also likely that Xiaomi is preparing its first 100W charging smartphone. This information comes just days after a leaker indicated that the smartphone maker is working on 100W charging support. Taking a closer look at the details regarding the certification, the 120W charger comes with the “MDY-12-ED” model number. The unreleased product received the regulatory approval on Jun 28. Xiaomi has not shared any information regarding the official launch of the upcoming smartphone and the charger. Also Read - 'SuperDart' could be Realme's upcoming 100W fast-charging technology: Report

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The report also noted that the 120W charger has already leaked in a video a couple of weeks back. As per the video, the charger features a cuboid shape along with a USB Type-A port. The charger also comes with charging pings on the opposite end of the USB port. This video also shared some details around the different charging speeds, power outputs that the 120W charger will support. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces 100W super charge turbo tech, can charge 4,000mAh battery in flat 17 minutes

Xiaomi introduces 100W super charge turbo tech, can charge 4,000mAh battery in flat 17 minutes

Xiaomi introduces 100W super charge turbo tech, can charge 4,000mAh battery in flat 17 minutes

The different power outputs include 5V at 3A current for 15W charging speed, 9V at 3A, and 11V at 6A. We also get 20W at 4.8A and 20V at 6A current. The power outputs indicate that this product can charge multiple devices including laptops, and tablets along with the usual smartphone. We are not sure if the company will include the 120W charger along with the 100W smartphone. It is also likely that the smartphone user can buy the 120W charger as a separate purchase like Apple.

  Published Date: July 6, 2020 10:24 AM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

