Smartphone maker Xiaomi is likely working on the commercial launch of its much anticipated 100W charging technology. As part of the technology, the company has likely developed a 120W charger to support the required speeds. According to a new report, the 120W charger has just received the 3C certification in the market. It is worth noting that this certification is the first indication that the upcoming technology is consumer-ready. This comes almost a year after the company showcased its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast-charging tech in March 2019. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi fast charging technology here. Also Read - Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone

Xiaomi 120W charger may launch soon; details

As per GizmoChina, the company requires the 120W charger for its 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging solution. Considering the certification for the charger, it is also likely that Xiaomi is preparing its first 100W charging smartphone. This information comes just days after a leaker indicated that the smartphone maker is working on 100W charging support. Taking a closer look at the details regarding the certification, the 120W charger comes with the “MDY-12-ED” model number. The unreleased product received the regulatory approval on Jun 28. Xiaomi has not shared any information regarding the official launch of the upcoming smartphone and the charger. Also Read - 'SuperDart' could be Realme's upcoming 100W fast-charging technology: Report

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The report also noted that the 120W charger has already leaked in a video a couple of weeks back. As per the video, the charger features a cuboid shape along with a USB Type-A port. The charger also comes with charging pings on the opposite end of the USB port. This video also shared some details around the different charging speeds, power outputs that the 120W charger will support. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces 100W super charge turbo tech, can charge 4,000mAh battery in flat 17 minutes

The different power outputs include 5V at 3A current for 15W charging speed, 9V at 3A, and 11V at 6A. We also get 20W at 4.8A and 20V at 6A current. The power outputs indicate that this product can charge multiple devices including laptops, and tablets along with the usual smartphone. We are not sure if the company will include the 120W charger along with the 100W smartphone. It is also likely that the smartphone user can buy the 120W charger as a separate purchase like Apple.