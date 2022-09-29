comscore Xiaomi 12T series confirmed to sport 200MP camera, launch on October 4: Check expected price, specs and more
Xiaomi 12T series confirmed to sport 200MP camera, launch on October 4: Check expected price, specs and more here

CEO Lei Jun took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series would come with a 200MP main camera sensor.

Xiaomi 12T series confirmed to sport 200MP camera, launch on October 4: Check expected price, specs and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next series ‘Xiaomi 12T’ smartphones on October 4 and now ahead of the official announcement CEO Lei Jun took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming series would come with a 200MP main camera sensor. Xiaomi 12T series is expected to consist of two devices – the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Xiaomi might also launch the Redmi Pad in the upcoming launch event. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro expected price

According to a report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available at a starting price of EUR 849 (roughly Rs 66,700) in Europe, while the Xiaomi 12T could start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 51,000).

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T expected specifications

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also rumoured to come with Dolby Vision certification. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and at least 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 200MP primary sensor. It is likely to come with a 20MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi 12T Pro might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to come with Harman-Kardon speakers.

Xiaomi 12T is expected to come with almost the same specifications as the Pro variant, except for a few. Xiaomi 12T is likely to come with a 108MP triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad

Coming to the Redmi Pad, the tablet is expected to feature an 11-inch LCD display with 2K resolution. It will boast an 8MP single rear camera and have a single lens on the front. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT8781 SoC and house a 7,800mAh battery. It will have 22.5W fast charging technology. Just like the phones, the tablet is also expected to run on Android 12 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 4:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2022 4:14 PM IST
