Xiaomi 13 Pro key specifications leaked online ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP triple cameras and more

News

News

Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected feature a triple camera setup that consists of a Sony IMX989 50-megapixel primary sensor that has a 1-inch size, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is planning to launch Xiaomi 13 Pro soon.
  • The device will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • The device is expected to run on Android 13 OS based MIUI 14 out of the box.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi is planning to launch Xiaomi 13 Pro soon and now ahead of any official announcement tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch E6 AMOLED display that supports LTPO technology. The device will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus expected to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected feature a triple camera setup that consists of a Sony IMX989 50-megapixel primary sensor that has a 1-inch size, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, the front will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear cameras will include Leica optimisations, which was anticipated given the collaboration between the two companies. Also Read - Upcoming phones in November 2022: From Realme 10 series to Xiaomi 13

The device is expected to run on Android 13 OS based MIUI 14 out of the box. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will back by a large 4,800mAh battery pack that will support 120W fast charging and will also support wireless fat charging as well as reverse charging. T Also Read - Redmi Note 12 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, specs

The smartphone maker recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China. The series comprises three models — Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. The trio comes with a similar design to each other and has some internals the same. The major differences between the three are in cameras, battery, fast charging, and cooling system.

All three phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is the successor to the Dimensity 920 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM-type on the models is LPDDR4x, whereas, the storage remains UFS 2.2.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at CNY 1,699 (Rs 19,300). The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer Edition are priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,399 (Rs 27,300), respectively.

All three models will be available for purchase from November in China. Since the China release is done, Redmi could launch the Note 12 series soon in global markets including India. However, the series may or may not be the same for the country.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 12:44 PM IST
