Xiaomi 32-inch, 43-inch FHD, 55-inch and 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TVs launched

Xiaomi has unveiled a 32-inch TV, a 43-inch full HD TV, a 55-inch and a 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TVs in China. The latest smart TVs from Xiaomi offers PatchWall interface and Bluetooth voice remote control.

  Published: April 23, 2019 6:00 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched a new set of smart TVs in China, which includes E32A 32-inch HD TV, E43A 43-inch full HD TV, E55A 55-inch and E65A 65-inch 4K HDR TVs. The latest smart TVs from Xiaomi offers PatchWall interface and Bluetooth voice remote control. The newly launched TVs are powered by quad-core 64-bit processors.

As for the pricing, the new 32-inch Xiaomi Mi E32A HD TV is priced at RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,405). The 43-inch E43A full HD TV carries a price tag of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,740). There is also the 55-inch E55A 4K HDR TV, which costs RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,115). Furthermore, the top-end 65-inch Xiaomi E65A 4K HDR TV retails at RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 41,490), Fonearena reports. All the latest smart TVs from Xiaomi is reportedly available for purchase in China.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi E32A is the most affordable smart TV from the Chinese company. The TV features a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and with 178-degree viewing angle. It is available in 1GB RAM and 4GB storage option. The smart TV also supports 2 x 6W Stereo speakers and DTS audio. Connectivity wise, there is WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, Ethernet among others.

Coming to the top end 55-inch and 65-inch Xiaomi TV, the displays of both smart TVs operate at 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. The TVs have 178-degree viewing angle and support HDR 10. The units are powered by 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 750MHz Mali-450 GPU. You will get 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the device offers WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, three HDMI, two USB, Ethernet and more. There are 2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio as well as Dolby Audio.

There is also a 43-inch Xiaomi Mi E43A Smart TV, which comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage variant. The TV supports HDR 10, 2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio, and offers 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. On the connectivity front, it includes WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB and Ethernet.

  Published Date: April 23, 2019 6:00 PM IST

