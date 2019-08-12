Xiaomi 5G smartphone spotted on TENAA; could be Xiaomi Mi 9 5G

It looks like the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is working on a new 5G smartphone. According to a new report, a new Xiaomi-branded 5G smartphone was spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. We are not sure about the launch name of the smartphone but the description clearly states “5G digital mobile phone”. The company has already launched its first 5G smartphone, the Mi Mix 3 5G around Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The report revealed that the upcoming smartphone may be the much-rumored Xiaomi Mi 9 5G smartphone.

Xiaomi 5G smartphone specifications

According to a report by Android Authority, the unknown smartphone sports M1908F1XE model number. The listing also revealed that the device will come with support for 5G NSA bands 41. 78, and 79. Other details revealed by TENAA indicate that the device may run on Snapdragon 855+ SoC clocked at 2.95GHz. The Octa-core SoC will come with either 6GB RAM or 12GB RAM with 128GB or 512GB storage. The listing also revealed that Xiaomi has likely added a 4,000mAh battery to power the 5G modem.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It is also expected to sport a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Previous details reveal that the rear-camera setup comes with a 2X telephoto lens. Moving to the front, users will get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies in a water-drop notch. In addition to this, the mystery smartphone is also likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Given that the smartphone comes with a number of similar specifications to the Xiaomi Mi 9, it may be the 5G variant of the smartphone. The company launched the Xiaomi Mi 9 along with a number of other smartphones at a launch event in China earlier this year.

