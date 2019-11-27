comscore Xiaomi 5G smartphone gets certified; to sport 66W fast-charging
The company confirmed that it will launch 10 5G smartphones in the market in 2020. It is likely finalizing the first batch of 5G devices for launch in the first half of the coming year.

Xiaomi is currently working on a number of 5G smartphones behind the scenes. The company confirmed that it will launch 10 5G smartphones in the market in 2020. It is likely finalizing the first batch of 5G devices for launch in the first half of the coming year. It is worth noting that the company has already launched two 5G devices in the market. These include the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi MIX 3 5G. As per a new report, the third Xiaomi 5G smartphone was spotted online.

Xiaomi 5G smartphone details

A report from PlayfulDroid clarified that the Xiaomi 5G smartphone just received the 3C certification. Certification listing also revealed another aspect of the upcoming unannounced smartphone. As per the report, the upcoming smartphone will feature 66W fast charging technology. 66W fast charging technology will make this the fastest charging Xiaomi smartphone in the market. In fact, this will be the fastest charging commercially available smartphone in the market. Currently, Oppo Reno Ace is the fastest charging smartphone in the market at 65W. The device takes about 28 minutes to charge its 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent.

We have already seen 40W fast charging and 30W wireless charging technology in the Mi 9 Pro 5G. The report predicted that this is unlikely to be part of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 lineup. For some context, the K30 comes with a 30W charger in the box. The listing also revealed the potential model numbers of the upcoming devices. As per the listing, one of the devices will come with M2001J1E and another one will sport M2001J1C.

The report predicted that the certified smartphone could be the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Xiaomi usually launched the Mi flagship lineup at the beginning of the year. We are not sure if the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market.

