Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Mi 10 series, along with a 65W fast charger as an accessory. However, the 65W GaN (gallium nitride) charger is not available for purchase on various platforms. According to reports, this may be due to a potential security vulnerability in the charger itself. Also Read - Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check price, features, availability

Xiaomi’s smartphone department reportedly received a risk reminder from a third-party security team, says GizmoChina. The risk posed suggested the charger is technically vulnerable right now. The Xiaomi 65W charger uses a rewritable eFlash / MTP chip to fix potential problems and updates the charging protocol. However, the new format is not encrypted, leaving a backdoor for attackers to modify the protocols. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

This means that hackers can potentially cause a high voltage output, which runs the risk of damage to the product or worse, the customer. Xiaomi has since, officially removed the charger from portals where it was supposed to be on sale. The Xiaomi 65W charger has also been taken off the shelves of all physical Xiaomi stores citing emergency reasons. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched: Check price, features and more

Despite the risks, the chances of this vulnerability causing an explosion in your devices are low. This is because the Xiaomi 65W charger features a built-in overvoltage protection mechanism. Most modern handsets too have a protective state of intermittent charging or no charging. In case the voltage crosses 20V, the charger’s built-in overvoltage protection will kick in and protect your smartphone.

However, what is not safe from a power supply like the Xiaomi 65W charger is the rest of the devices that do not feature such protection mechanisms. These include accessories like headphones, earphones, fitness trackers and other wearables. These devices can actually be damaged in case of a surge in voltage. The company is currently expected to fix the issue on the Xiaomi 65W charger. Users could meanwhile, try contacting the brand’s after-sales service for more information on when the charger could be available.