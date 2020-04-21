comscore Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi 65W GaN fast charger sales suspended from online, offline stores; here's why
News

Xiaomi 65W GaN fast charger sales suspended from online, offline stores; here's why

News

The Xiaomi 65W charger uses a rewritable eFlash / MTP chip to fix potential problems and updates the charging protocol. However, this chip is unencrypted and potentially open to attackers.

  • Published: April 21, 2020 4:47 PM IST
Mi 10 65W Wired Charger

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Mi 10 series, along with a 65W fast charger as an accessory. However, the 65W GaN (gallium nitride) charger is not available for purchase on various platforms. According to reports, this may be due to a potential security vulnerability in the charger itself. Also Read - Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check price, features, availability

Xiaomi’s smartphone department reportedly received a risk reminder from a third-party security team, says GizmoChina. The risk posed suggested the charger is technically vulnerable right now. The Xiaomi 65W charger uses a rewritable eFlash / MTP chip to fix potential problems and updates the charging protocol. However, the new format is not encrypted, leaving a backdoor for attackers to modify the protocols. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

This means that hackers can potentially cause a high voltage output, which runs the risk of damage to the product or worse, the customer. Xiaomi has since, officially removed the charger from portals where it was supposed to be on sale. The Xiaomi 65W charger has also been taken off the shelves of all physical Xiaomi stores citing emergency reasons. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched: Check price, features and more

Despite the risks, the chances of this vulnerability causing an explosion in your devices are low. This is because the Xiaomi 65W charger features a built-in overvoltage protection mechanism. Most modern handsets too have a protective state of intermittent charging or no charging. In case the voltage crosses 20V, the charger’s built-in overvoltage protection will kick in and protect your smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

However, what is not safe from a power supply like the Xiaomi 65W charger is the rest of the devices that do not feature such protection mechanisms. These include accessories like headphones, earphones, fitness trackers and other wearables. These devices can actually be damaged in case of a surge in voltage. The company is currently expected to fix the issue on the Xiaomi 65W charger. Users could meanwhile, try contacting the brand’s after-sales service for more information on when the charger could be available.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update
YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

News

YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability

Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability

News

Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability
Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

News

Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27
Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched
MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

शाओमी भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Mi Laptop Air, मनु कुमार जैन ने यूं किया टीज

कोरोना वायरस के दौरान निकाल सकते हैं 75 फीसदी तक पीएफ, जानिए क्या है तरीका

MTNL यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, 9 सितंबर तक इन सात प्लान में मिलेगा अतिरिक्त डेटा

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown
News
YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown
WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option
Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability

News

Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability
Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

News

Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details