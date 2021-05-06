comscore Xiaomi 67W Mi 11 Ultra fast charger to launch in India soon with a catch
The Xiaomi 67W fast charging adapter will launch soon in India but will be sold as a separate accessory for the Mi 11 Ultra buyers.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

If you plan to buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, there’s some news – both good and bad. The good part is related to Xiaomi confirming an India launch soon. The bad part is related to Xiaomi selling it as an accessory for Mi 11 Ultra buyers. The Indian Mi 11 Ultra gets the 55W charging adapter in the box as standard, which is in contrast to the 67W charger that the global versions get. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch high-end Android tablets to take on Samsung, Huawei

The report comes from Gadgets 360, confirming that Xiaomi will launch the 67W charger in India soon. There’s no specific launch date for the same though as well as no info on the price. The Mi 11 Ultra also supports 67W wireless charging and Xiaomi is expected to launch the compatible wireless charger soon. This is also likely to come as an accessory rather than a bundled one. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with a 5G Snapdragon processor, hints latest leak

Xiaomi 67W charger to be sold separately

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is an example of Xiaomi going all out to make the most flamboyant smartphone in the company’s history. It has capable cameras, the fastest Snapdragon chip, a second display, and one of the fastest charging solutions (wired and wireless) for an Indian phone. Xiaomi, however, did not bundle the 67W charger with the phone owing to certification issues at the time of its launch. Also Read - Best 5 Mother's Day gifts under 5000: Smartwatch, Fitness Band, Earbuds and more

Xiaomi, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Price in India, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications, Mi 11 Ultra launched in India

(Image: Xiaomi)

At the moment, Xiaomi is bundling a 55W charger in the box that promises a full charge in an hour. This is slower than the 36-minute charging time of the 67W adapter. Note that the Mi 11 Ultra relies on a 5000mAh battery, which is standard for Android phones in 2021. It is also standard for Android phones costing less than Rs 20,000 to feature a bundled 65W charger in the box.

Hence, Xiaomi skipping the 67W charger seems too harsh of an attempt for cost-cutting, especially on a phone that starts at a price of Rs 70,000. Its archrival, OnePlus 9 Pro, gets the 65W charging adapter in the box.

While one has to make compromises with the charging system on the Mi 11 Ultra, the rest of the phone has features interesting enough to justify its price. The secondary display is one of its kind in that segment while the main camera holds the world’s largest mobile camera sensor, thereby nabbing the highest scores on the DxOMark list.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2021 9:57 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip और ZenFone 8 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर्स

Realme C11 2021 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, सस्ते में मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Galaxy M62, Galaxy F52 5G समेत Samsung के कई स्मार्टफोन जल्द भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

Fire-Boltt Beast स्मार्ट वॉच कम कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 8 दिन चलेगी बैटरी

Motorola G30 Review in Hindi: दमदार परफॉर्मेंस और जबरदस्त बैटरी वाला बजट स्मार्टफोन

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers