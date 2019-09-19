Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

Xiaomi will host an event in China on September 24. At the same event, the Chinese company will launch new Mi TVs. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch an 8K Mi TV. The brand has also posted a few images of the upcoming Mi TV Pro on Weibo. The teasers suggest that this Mi TV will offer a bezel-less design with an anodized aluminum alloy frame, and a 3D carbon fiber textured back.

The television also boasts a high screen-to-body ratio. Besides, a few real-life images of the alleged 8K Mi TV have also surfaced online. The images show that Xiaomi has engraved the words “Designed By Xiaomi” on the right side of the TV’s frame. The photos were first spotted by Indiashopps on Weibo. Xiaomi currently offers 4K TV as its premium offering and the upcoming 8K might become its ultra-premium offering.

The rest of the details regarding the 8K TV are currently under wraps. But, we do know that Xiaomi will unveil its Mi TV Pro in three sizes, including 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Gizmochina reported that all the three mentioned Mi TVs will offer a 4K display. As the launch date is nearing, Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details soon.

Separately, Xiaomi just recently launched a 65-inch Mi TV 4X at its Smarter Living 2020 event in India. At the same event, the brand also unveiled two new models to the Mi TV 4X, including a 43-inch and a 50-inch model. The 65-inch Xiaomi Mi 4X TV is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India.

The company’s new smart TV comes with a 4K UHD display. It is priced at Rs 54,999 in the country. Xiaomi has also mentioned that this is an introductory price, and the smart TV will go on sale from September 29. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The Mi TV 65-inch comes with a 4K HDR panel, 20W sound output and Dolby + DTS-HD audio output.