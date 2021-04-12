Xiaomi accepts Redmi Note 10 display issues, releasing a fix soon

Xiaomi recently released the Redmi Note 10 series, bringing in tons of features to people’s plates. It is also the company’s first Redmi Note series to get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While all this appears like the best deal, it might not be the case as the phones are prone to display issues being faced by many. Also Read - Not just Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi will launch more Mi 11 series phones in India on April 23

The company has now acknowledged the problems and has suggested that a fix is expected to arrive soon. Here's a look at all the details.

Redmi Note 10 display issues pop up

Several users have complained that their Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, and even the vanilla Note 10 model have screen problems. While some users are noticing screen flickering problems, others are experiencing frequently unresponsive screens. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo developing in-house 5G chipsets to power upcoming smartphones: Report

The flickering is taking place mostly when the display is set to a 120Hz refresh rate. This is also visible in the dark mode.

The Redmi Note 10 users in India took to Twitter to express their concern and possibly find a solution to this. Here’s a look at some of the tweets that raised the concern:

Kya koi Redmi note 10 PRO Max me kuch touch issues face kar rahe hai? mere wale me jab mai google docs me kuch type kar raha hu to cursor automatically upar ki line me pahuch jata hai, and koi fingers touch nahi ho rahi fir bhi..🤔🤔@RaoSumukh @IndiCoder18 @techstarsrk — Naman Dwivedi (AndroWide) (@naman_nan) April 3, 2021

@geekyranjit @Dhananjay_Tech I started using redmi note 10 pro today and I noticed minor screen flickering issues when on 120Hz but the same is not on 60Hz, are you facing the same or is it just me ? Also is it software or a hardware issue ? — Mridul Verma (@Mridul_549) April 4, 2021

.@MiIndiaSupport @MiIndiaFC one of friend bought a new phone of Xiomi Redmi note 10 on 18th march and he started facing touch issues from 20th march means he couldn't type properly. he applied for replacement and he got the phone replaced with new IMEI no. on 1st of April. pic.twitter.com/JxjXhosSni — Adv. Tarun sharma (@AdvTarun93) April 6, 2021

Following this, Xiaomi has finally accepted the issue and suggested that there is nothing to be worried about since the issue has affected a really small percentage of people. In a statement to Indian Express, the company said, “We are aware of the issues that a few users are facing on Redmi Note 10 Pro. These issues have been reported by less than 0.001% of the Note 10 series user base. We are working to find a solution at the earliest.”

The Chinese company also said that its devices go through rigorous tests to provide people with high-quality products, which is why this issue is its top priority.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 series consists of the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max. The devices fall in the budget price range and come with highlighting features such as an AMOLED display, up to 108-megapixel rear cameras, fast charging, and more. The Redmi Note 10 lineup starts at Rs 11,999.