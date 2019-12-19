Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has been expanding the lineup of products available on its crowdfunding platform. The latest addition to Xiaomi Youpin is a portable fruit and vegetable purifier. Yes, you read it right. The product is a Youban portable fruit and vegetable purifier that can easily fit in your palm. In the product page, the company notes that it can be carried with you at home or on business trips or while travelling. It can also be hidden in your kitchen for the process of purification.

Xiaomi portable fruit and vegetable purifier: Price, Features

The Youban portable fruit and vegetable purifier from Xiaomi is available for RMB 199 (around Rs 2,020). The crowdfunding platform notes that it will start shipping to backers on January 14, 2020. It has achieved 586 percent of the goal so far with support from 11,722 people. The product has also raised RMB 23,32,678 with 11 days remaining for the funding to close. The product comes in white color and only one set is being offered by the company during this funding process.

In order to use the portable fruit and vegetable purifier, you need to inject tap water into the cleaning container first. Now, place the main unit horizontally in the cleaning container. Now, press the power button and wait for the device to enter the standby state. This becomes clear when the sound drops and you can press it again to start working. The device, according to the listing, is capable of degradation effect more than 90 percent. The sterilization effect is more than 99.99 percent.

The Youban portable fruit and vegetable purifier relies on 5V DC for input and uses titanium electrode for safe power delivery. The only raw material used is water and the company claims that there is no added chemicals. It does purification using high-energy ion purification technology. Water is decomposed into OH- (hydroxide ion) and H+ (hydrogen ion) by the ion generator. The company notes that part of the OH- decomposed takes away pesticides and bacteria on the cell wall. It is then recombined into harmless substances.

The other part of the OH- combines with chlorine in water to form hypochlorous acid HCIO, which destroys bacteria by oxidation. HCIO is also capable of releasing new ecological Oxygen O that can effectively kill pathogenic microorganisms using oxidizing property. The device packs a 4,400mAh battery. The manufacturer claims that once charged, it can work for more than 35 times considering each work is of 5 minutes.