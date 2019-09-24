Xiaomi Air 2 Wireless Bluetooth headset just-like Apple AirPods launched in China for RMB 399

Alongside the announcement of Mi MIX Alpha, Mi 9 Pro 5G, new MI TV range, MIUI and more products, Xiaomi at its big launch event in China has also unveiled the second generation Apple AirPods like wireless earphones, the Xiaomi True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Air 2 Bluetooth headphones.

The Xiaomi Air 2 TWS Wireless Bluetooth headset has been priced at RMB 399 (approximately Rs 4,000) in China. Xiaomi has stated that the wireless bluetooth headset will be made available starting September 27 in their home market, reports GizmoChina.

In terms design, the Air 2 TWS Wireless Bluetooth headset are near identical to Apple AirPods. These also come with semi-in-ear design and come in pure white color. The wireless headset uses a 14.2 mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. Xiaomi has incorporated dual-microphone noise reduction for clear calling experience.

@Xiaomi has a brand new TWS Earbuds too!

The Mi Air 2 works seamlessly with your Xiaomi phone, just like the Apple Airpods.

You can open the case and the pairing animation will immediately pop up on your phone. pic.twitter.com/HSP8Yrf4tg — GIZMOCHINA (@gizmochina) September 24, 2019

The Air 2 offer high-res audio with support for LHDC (low latency and high-definition audio codec) Bluetooth decoding. The company claims rich audio experience with three times more data transmission because of LHDC over Bluetooth SBC audio format.

In addition, the headset also support direct voice wake up feature of the XiaoAI smart voice assistant. Additionally, it includes touch gestures to perform functions such as play/pause audio, enable/disable assistant and answer/reject phone call. For connectivity, these wireless earbuds will also support Bluetooth 5.0.