Xiaomi and ISRO working to add NaVIC chipsets in India

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add Qualcomm-made NaVIC chipsets to its smartphones in India

Check out how addition of NaVIC chipsets to Xiaomi smartphones will improve accuracy of location mapping and navigation in India.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 11:25 AM IST
Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi and The Indian Space Research Organisation are in advanced stage of talks on provision of chipsets that can support NaVIC, the Indian version of Global Positioning System (GPS). An official confirmed on Wednesday that the Chinese smartphone maker is working with ISRO on implementation of NaVIC. The NavIC-friendly chipset is reportedly being manufactured by the US chip manufacturer Qualcomm. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary.

ISRO and Xiaomi collaborate to add NaVIC chipsets

Previously, ISRO had stated that its its primary service area will be India and region extending up to 1500km from its boundary. “Qualcom has announced that its chip is going to have NaVIC and they are releasing it. Now almost Xiaomi is in agreement to have it. Xiaomi may launch its mobile phones with NavIC chipsets,” the ISRO official said. NavIC is the abbreviation of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). According to ISRO, the IRNSS was developed for terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management and integration with mobile phones.

NaVIC will be used to provide Standard positioning Service (SPS) to all users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service for only authorized users. The IRNSS is expected to provide a position accuracy of better than 20 meters in the primary service area. The ISRO official said the international body 3GPP has formally approved usage of NavIC, allowing the ISRO to collaborate with Qualcomm.

China is preparing to launch its GPS competitor in 2020

China is preparing to launch its GPS competitor in 2020

The confirmation comes after a report this week confirmed that China is ready to challenge US with its own navigation system. China will soon become only the fourth nation to have its competitor to Global Positioning System developed by the United States. Russia and the European Union have their own navigation system called GLONASS and Galileo. China’s navigation system will be called BeiDou-3 and will offer better mapping and accuracy once all the satellites are in orbit. India, meanwhile, is building on top of GPS, to improve accuracy in the hinterlands.

(Written with PTI inputs)

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 11:25 AM IST

