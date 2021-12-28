comscore Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features
Xiaomi MIUI 13 announced: Features, compatible phones and roadmap

Xiaomi has announced that the newly launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X will be the first devices to receive the MIUI 13 update.

At a China launch event today, Xiaomi introduced its Android 12 based MIUI 13 update. The new software update focuses on enhancing privacy and security by rolling out new features. The new MIUI 13 brings new fonts, wallpapers, and an optimised version for tablets. The new tablet version is called MIUI 13 Pad. Also Read - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

As per the company, the new MIUI 13 interface will work on phones, tablets, TV, smart wearables, smart home devices, and the XiaoAI voice assistant. Also Read - Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series

For better user privacy, Xiaomi has added a three-step verification process that will now include a facial recognition system along with the reading of the user ID and an “electronic fraud protection”. As per the company, the “electronic fraud protection” has a record of websites and devices that might infect your phone with malware. Xiaomi will also save a few numbers in the phonebook as nefarious so that the user is well-informed before taking the call. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

MIUI 13 has also introduced a new font called means that uses the ans-serif font. The new font is now commercially free to download. The new font appears to be more symmetric in terms of appearance and spacing. New animated wallpapers with flowers are also added in the new update. According to Xiaomi, the new wallpapers were captured using a polarization microscope via 8K timelapse photography. Xiaomi has redesigned widgets to make the grid look cleaner.

The MIUI 13 Pad comes with new tablet-centric gestures like dragging, pinch-to-resize, drag-and-drop, or opening an app directly into a small window.

Xiaomi MIUI 13 roadmap

Xiaomi will roll out the MIUI 13 to the first batch of smartphones next month i.e. by the end of January 2022. The company has announced that the newly launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X will be the first devices to receive this new update. In addition to the Xiaomi 12 series, MIUI 13 will also roll out for Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 in January. The new MIUI 13 Pad will be available for Mi Pad 5 Pro and the Mi Pad 5 starting January 2022.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 9:02 PM IST

