Along with launching Redmi Note 11 series globally, Xiaomi has announced that the MIUI 13 has started rolling out for users across the world. The Chinese tech giant has revealed the list of smartphones that will receive this update in the first quarter of this year. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11T families will be the first Xiaomi models to receive the update, followed by the Redmi Note 10 and the newly launched Redmi Note 11 series. In addition to this, Redmi Note 8 series is also on the list along with Redmi 10. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

According to the company, MIUI 13 update is not tied to the Android 12 update as many phones will not receive the Android but will still get the MIUI update.

So, here are the 4 main ways that #MIUI13 will elevate your experience to another level. ✅Faster storage

✅Faster background efficiency

✅Faster processing

✅Longer battery life And by the way, did we mention the new customizable sidebar? #RedmiNote11Series #RiseToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/vjK3YXQn3T — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 26, 2022

Smartphones to get MIUI 13 update in Q1 2022

Smartphones that will get the MIUI 13 update in this quarter are:

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10 Prime

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Do note, the roadmap for Indian variants of smartphones is yet to be announced.

For the unversed, the MIUI 13 update focuses on enhancing privacy and security by rolling out new features. The update brings new fonts, wallpapers, and an optimised version for tablets. For better user privacy, Xiaomi has added a three-step verification process that will now include a facial recognition system along with the reading of the user ID and an “electronic fraud protection”.