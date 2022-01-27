comscore Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi announces the MIUI 13 global roll out schedule for this quarter
News

Xiaomi announces the MIUI 13 global roll out schedule for this quarter

News

The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11T families will be the first Xiaomi models to receive the update, followed by the Redmi Note 10 and the newly launched Redmi Note 11 series.

MIUI-13

(Image: Xiaomi)

Along with launching Redmi Note 11 series globally, Xiaomi has announced that the MIUI 13 has started rolling out for users across the world. The Chinese tech giant has revealed the list of smartphones that will receive this update in the first quarter of this year. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11T families will be the first Xiaomi models to receive the update, followed by the Redmi Note 10 and the newly launched Redmi Note 11 series. In addition to this, Redmi Note 8 series is also on the list along with Redmi 10. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs, features

According to the company, MIUI 13 update is not tied to the Android 12 update as many phones will not receive the Android but will still get the MIUI update.

Smartphones to get MIUI 13 update in Q1 2022

Smartphones that will get the MIUI 13 update in this quarter are:

Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11
Mi 11i
Mi 11 Lite 5G
Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Redmi Note 11S
Redmi Note 11
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 JE
Redmi Note 8 (2021)
Redmi 10
Xiaomi Pad 5
Redmi 10 Prime
Mi 11X
Mi 11X Pro

Do note, the roadmap for Indian variants of smartphones is yet to be announced.

For the unversed, the MIUI 13 update focuses on enhancing privacy and security by rolling out new features. The update brings new fonts, wallpapers, and an optimised version for tablets. For better user privacy, Xiaomi has added a three-step verification process that will now include a facial recognition system along with the reading of the user ID and an “electronic fraud protection”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 9:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Frontier 22 specifications leaked, might come with 200MP camera: Check specifications, features
Mobiles
Motorola Frontier 22 specifications leaked, might come with 200MP camera: Check specifications, features
Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

News

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

News

Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications are out already, launch likely soon

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications are out already, launch likely soon

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

Gaming

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Frontier 22 specifications leaked, might come with 200MP camera: Check specifications, features

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

News

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?
Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally
Best phone Under 15000 in India (January 2022)

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India (January 2022)
Xiaomi India’s market share dropped by 8 percent in 2 years, reports show

News

Xiaomi India’s market share dropped by 8 percent in 2 years, reports show

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X4 5G: 108MP कैमरे और 67W चार्जिंग के साथ जल्द भारतीय बाजार में देगा दस्तक

वीवो का 50MP कैमरे वाला पतला 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई ग्लोबल मार्केट में लॉन्च, जानें सभी मॉडल्स की कीमत और खासियत

आपसे बेहतर Amazon जानता है आपकी पसंद, जानें इस डेटा को कैसे करें डाउनलोड

FFPL Grand Finals देखने पर मिलेंगे Redeem Codes, जो दिलाएंगे फ्री Fox Spirit पेट समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Motorola Frontier 22 specifications leaked, might come with 200MP camera: Check specifications, features
Mobiles
Motorola Frontier 22 specifications leaked, might come with 200MP camera: Check specifications, features
Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

News

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap
Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

News

Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history
Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

Gaming

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers