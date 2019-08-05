Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

Last week, Realme announced an event in New Delhi which is set to take place on August 8. At the event, the company will be revealing its 64-megapixel quad-camera tech that it has been teasing for a while. Now, Xiaomi has announced an event for August 7 in China. The company is likley to reveal the camera tech it will be using on its future phone with a 64-megapixel sensor. Here is all we know about the announcement so far.

Xiaomi smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera

Last month, Xiaomi confirmed that it is working on a 64-megapixel camera phone. It is expected that Xiaomi will talk more about its new imaging laboratory along with Meitu. Xiaomi will likely combine Meitu’s AI imaging technology and patents to use the same in its future smartphones.

The Chinese smartphone maker also previously confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary sensor will be of 64-megapixel resolution and will output files of 20MB. This will help it offering better resolution compared to 8K TV. The teaser for the August 7 event in China was spotted by FoneArena.

Xiaomi to use Samsung’s 64MP sensor?

Samsung recently announced its 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It uses Pixel-merging Tetracell technology along with remosaic algorithms to offer 16-megapixel images in low-light. The tech uses four pixels and merges them to work as one to increase light sensitivity. And during brighter conditions, users can get highly detailed 64-megapixel photos with good details. The camera sensor also supports real-time high dynamic range (HDR) with up to 100-decibels (dB).

In the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi is using a 48-megapixel Sony sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7S comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor. For the next Xiaomi smartphone with quad-camera tech, we expect a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor.