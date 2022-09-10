comscore Xiaomi doesn't want you to shop new tech right now
Xiaomi announces its 'Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat' festive sale for this month: Check details

Xiaomi is suggesting buyers not buy a new phone or tech right now, instead, the company wants you to wait for its upcoming festive sale.

Xiaomi upcoming sale

Since festive days are about to begin in India, e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon are enticing buyers with offers and discounts. However, Xiaomi, on the other hand, is doing the opposite. The popular smartphone brand has come up with a campaign that suggests fans to not buy a new phone or gadget right now. Instead, the brand is advertising its upcoming sale where Xiaomi products will be available at a discounted price during the festive season. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to go on sale in India today: Price, sale offers

Xiaomi wants you to stop shopping for new tech

Xiaomi’s upcoming ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ sale is the brand’s festive sale for its products in India. Ahead of it, the company is advertising its’Don’t Buy Tech Yet’ hashtag, enticing users further for its upcoming festive sale. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi A1 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

It appears that the company will be holding a big sale ahead of Diwali. The sale is scheduled to go live starting September 20 in India. It is worth noting that this is at a a similar timeline to that of the upcoming sales by Amazon and Flipkart.

Xiaomi has not revealed what discounts the brand will offer or on what products, however, we know that not just phones, but more of the brand’s gadgets and other devices will be on sale. As per the company website, smartphones, laptops, and TVs will be the major devices available in the sale.

The company will reveal offers starting September 15 on its official website. There is also the Spin the Wheel, Super Slot Machine, and Pataka Run contests where you can win free Xiaomi Smart TV, a Redmi Note 11SE, and more.

Other than this, Xiaomi will also offer its new launch devices such as the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime series in the sale.

Before you get lured by the adverts, we recommend you first surf prices on different websites like Flipkart and Amazon before buying products. And as said above, both e-commerce platforms are bringing their sales on a similar timeline as Xiaomi sales. For instance, Amazon recently confirmed that it will commence its Great Indian Festival sale starting September 23.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2022 4:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 10, 2022 4:55 PM IST
