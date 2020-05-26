Besides the new Redmi Earbud S, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger and Precision Screwdriver Kit in India. These two devices along with the Redmi Earbud S are part of the new portfolio of devices launched in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with bigger display spotted online

The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 24 anti-rust precision bits and an aluminum alloy handle. This is a rather sleek looking screwdriver set which is rather convenient as well. The case itself is magnetic which means that the bits will not fall off. It has an aluminum alloy cover. Users has to press a button to open the box. The handle of the box has a rotating cap which is also designed to be anti-slip for a better grip. Here’s a look at the bits that are included in the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit. Also Read - Redmi Earbud S with 12 hours battery life launched in India: Amazon India sale date, price, features

As for the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, it allows users to charge two devices at the same time. It looks like any other run of the mill charging brick. It has a polycarbonate body and is black in color. The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger brick is compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. It also has support for 18W fast charging. It supports 5V – 3A, 9V – 2A, and 12V – 1.5A single power outputs.

But when two devices are charging at the same time it only supports a maximum combined output of 18W. According to the company the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger is BIS certified and can handle frequent power surges. It also supports 100-240V and 50/60Hz.

The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger is currently available on the Mi.com website for order and is priced at Rs 599. While the Precision Screwdriver Kit on crowdfunding right now. It has a price of Rs 999 which is Rs 500 off the final price. It has a seven day target and has already reached half of the financial goal. If the target is met, it will start shipping from July 1.