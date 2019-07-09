Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4A Android Pie early access program

Xiaomi has announced Android 9 Pie early access program for its Mi TV series in India. The Mi TV 4A users with 32-inch or 43-inch models now apply for this program. The Chinese company has started testing the new build, and is now seeking help of Mi Fans to make it stable. The update for these older Mi TV models have been long time coming and the company is now trying to explain reason for this delay. The delay, the company claims, is intertwined with multiple reasons. It says those issues have been resolved now.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Android Pie Program

Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager at Xiaomi India, explains that the update for Mi TV 4A series, need much more than developing a ROM and pushing it from OTA servers. In a Mi Community post, he claims that it required “multiple exceptions from various levels across different organizations.” Sahu says that the biggest problem for Xiaomi was the possibility of soft bricking the television. There are various stages while upgrading from Android 6 to latest version.

If electricity goes off during the upgrade process, the TV is likely to be soft bricked. This situation would require an engineer to physically get the Mi TV and flash using a computer and USB cables. Xiaomi also says that the update required lot of support from Amlogic, the CPU provider. The blog shows that upgrading to newer version on Amlogic required extended engineering work ensuring compatibility. It also seems to have faced issues adhering to Android guidelines for building ROMs.

Android TV brings support for Play Store, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Play Movies and Music. While Android TV is arriving on older Mi TV 4A models finally, they won’t support Google Assistant. These TVs lack support for Bluetooth Low-energy to enable voice remote functionality. Xiaomi is only selecting 50 active Mi Fans for this program. Their names will be announced at 11:59:59 AM on July 20, 2019.