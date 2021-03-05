Mi TVs are very popular in India, in fact, they are among the top-selling smart TVs in the country today. The tech giant is now gearing up to bring smart TVs under the Redmi brand. The information comes straight from the company. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: How has the Redmi Note evolved in a year

This was confirmed by the Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain during the virtual event of the just launched Redmi Note 10 series on March 4. Jain, however, didn't mention the which models of the Redmi TV will head to the country.

The Redmi Note 10 series launched in India with a price starting at Rs 11,999. The Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999 for the base model.

Redmi TVs coming to India soon

Redmi already sells smart TVs in the country. The company introduced its range of Redmi TV models in China last year. Jain said during the event, “Last year, our Redmi brand took a huge step forward towards its journey into new categories.” He further noted, “We began our phone-plus strategy and we launched many new product categories such as power banks, TWS, and the fitness band. And this year, in 2021, we are proud to introduce something bigger!”

To recall, the first smart TV that the brand introduced under the Redmi brand was the Redmi Smart TV 98-inch in China last year. The company later expanded the lineup with the launch of the Redmi Smart TV X50, the Redmi Smart TV X55, and the Redmi Smart TV X65 later in the month of May. A few months later, the company unveiled two more smart TVs including the Redmi Smart TV A series and Redmi Smart TV A65. The recent addition to the lineup is the Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV that was launched alongside the Redmi K40-series in February.

While Jain announced the coming of Redmi TVs, he didn’t clearly mention which TV models will be heading to the Indian market. Additionally, at the virtual event, Jain also announced that Mi and Redmi are two separate entities and should be confused under one brand.

Within just a year of launching the first Mi TV, Xiaomi became the no. 1 smart TV brand in the country. In December last year, the company announced that Mi TVs shipments in India reached five million units in over two years.

Mi TVs are known for their affordable pricing. As Redmi products are also well known for their aggressively pricing it is likely that we could see the upcoming Redmi TVs come with pocket-friendly price tag.