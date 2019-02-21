comscore
Xiaomi announces XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker alongside flagship Mi 9 smartphone

The XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker is direct competition for the Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker.

Xiaomi Xiaoai Mini TV Smart Speaker

Xioami has announced some new products in China today which includes the Mi 9 and the Mi 9 SE smartphones and a new Smart TV Speaker with the XaoAI lineup. The new product is called the XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker which is essentially a smart speaker but comes with 4-inch touchscreen display for more interactive and visual options. In terms of interaction, users can use the touchscreen as well as use voice commands to control the device. This device is a direct competition for the Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker.

In terms of what the device can do, it ranges from controlling smart home devices, smart doorbells, to setting alarms, playing music,  and even set a custom routines for the users. The newest addition to the XiaoAI series is going for open beta registrations on February 28. Xiaomi hasn’t provided any more information about this device than is presently known. The company also announced its newest flagship smartphone the Mi 9 and the Mi SE besides the new speaker at the event.

Xiaomi previously launched another XiaoAI smart speaker in China, called XiaoAi Speaker HD. The speaker comes with Xiaomi’s own virtual voice assistant. It also enables controlling smart home devices. The smart speaker is available for RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,100), and went on sale starting from January 11, 2019.

The Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD is said to offer support for 360-degree surround and Hi-Fi sound quality. The speaker measures 150x150x230mm, and is offered in the dark gray and light gray fabric options. It is said to deliver an immersive 360-degree surround sound. It is also claimed to deliver strong performance and rich musical expression. The 104mm large-caliber woofer reportedly has a more accurate transient response.

