Xiaomi Aqara Smart Curtain Motor launched in China: Price and features

Xiaomi seems to be in no mood to slow down. The company keeps on launching affordable products. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new device, called Aqara Smart Curtain Motor under crowdfunding, which is said to be an iteration. The original version of the same device was launched back in 2017. The newer version is equipped with a built-in battery, eliminating the need of any wire or a wall socket to operate, making it simpler to install.

The device seems to be a smart way of handling your home curtains by just a Mi app. The wireless motorized window shades and blinds “utilizes low-power ZigBee communication protocol via the Mi multi-functional Smart home gateway or Aqara air-conditioning pathway to connect to the smart home network,” GizmoChina reports.

One can also set the timer as to when the blinds should open and close. The timer can be set using the same Mi app. The blinds then function automatically as per the settings. The new version also supports the company’s virtual assistant, called XiaoAI. Additionally, the Mi home sensor helps automatically open the blinds whenever a user goes near the window and the blinds close when a user leaves. The smart device comes with a touch start function and it is noise free as well.

The Xiaomi Aqara Smart Silent curtain motor is priced at RMB 549 (approximately Rs 5,698). It is available for purchase via Youpin crowdfunding platform. One can also purchase the smart motor with a 3-meter straight rail and installation service for RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,468). Besides, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is rumored to launch the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go smartphones in India soon.