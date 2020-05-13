comscore Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched; specifications, details | BGR India
Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core Qualcomm chip and built-in NPU

This new router will go on sale starting from May 15, 2020. Let’s check out more details about the Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router here.

  Published: May 13, 2020 8:47 PM IST
Xiaomi has just announced its latest WiFi 6 compatible router called the Xiaomi AX1800. As part of the announcement, the company revealed the specifications, design, pricing, and sale date for the router. First up, the company has priced the router at just 329 RMB or Rs. 3,494. The Xiaomi AX1800 is currently available for pre-booking on the Chinese e-commerce platform; JD.com. Interested buyers can get the router at a launch discount for 299 RMB or Rs. 3,175. However, this discount is only available in the pre-order period. This new router will go on sale starting from May 15, 2020. Let’s check out more details about the new Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications leaked

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launch; details

The latest WiFi 6 router comes with a tall, cubical design in Black finish. We metal texture shell on four sides of the device along with large metal heat sinks in the corner design-wise. These metal fins on the sides and the “X” shaped vent on the top manage to keep the device cool. In fact, one can spot the fins on the bottom of the device as well. The AX1800 is the second Wi-Fi 6 compatible router that Xiaomi has launched in the market. The device features a quad-core Qualcomm enterprise-class SoC clocked at 1.2GHz. Beyond this, the router also comes with a dedicated NPU. Other features include 1-gigabit WAN and three gigabit LAN ports. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features

AX1800 features 2×2 dual-band antennas with dedicated signal amplifiers. This router can offer concurrent wireless speeds of up to 1,775Mbps along with 2.4 and 5GHz bands. As per the listing on JD.com, we also get to know that the router comes with support for Mesh networking. This means users can buy multiple routers and then they will seamlessly connect with each other to create a large coverage area with no dead sports. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale today at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

The listing also revealed that the router can connect to 128 IoT and regular computing devices at the same time. Other features include WPA3 security, IPv6, MU-MIMO, Beamforming, and more. The design of the router also allows it to offer 360-degree connectivity around the device.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 8:47 PM IST

