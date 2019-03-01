Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Black Shark, a Shenzen-based smartphone OEM backed by Xiaomi, has announced that it will be foraying into the Indian market soon. The company will reportedly open its headquarters in Bengaluru, where Black Shark’s Global Vice President David Li will be managing the Indian operations as a General Manager. Additionally, Ex-OnePlus communications head, Chirag Nagendra will also play a role as Marketing Head, accountable for brand building and communications strategy.

Furthermore, Black Shark will soon announce its official India launch date. With this operation in progress, the company is soon expected to launch its gaming smartphones in India along with peripherals like the Gamepad 2.0 controller. Besides, the Xiaomi funded-company launched its first Black Shark gaming smartphone exclusively in China back in April 2018, which went on sale in the UK and European market in the month of November.

To recall, the original Black Shark gaming smartphone features a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with Adreno 630, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It also offers a liquid cooling system, and is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. Later, the company launched the Black Shark Helo in October 2018 with a slightly bigger display, RAM and storage.

The Black Shark Helo sports a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is built around a 10nm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset aided by Adreno 630 GPU and dual pipe liquid-cooling system. The chipset is backed by up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It offers a dual camera system and packs a large enough 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Separately, Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas recently hinted via its Weibo account that the company could soon unwrap its latest Black Shark 2 smartphone, which is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.