Xiaomi-backed Black Shark planning to launch 5G phones in 2020: Report

Xiaomi-backed company Black Shark is reportedly planning to launch a 5G device in the year 2020. The company’s founder and CEO Wu Shimin said Black Shark has developed a prototype 5G smartphone, which would be launched in the first half of next year. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch a new Black Shark 2 Pro phone on July 30 in China. This device will be an upgraded version of recently launched Black Shark 2 gaming phone.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC under the hood, GizmoChina reports. Furthermore, the rest of the specifications of the device are yet to be revealed. To recall, the Black Shark 2 was launched in India earlier this year. The gaming handset is priced in India at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 49,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 ratio with 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display technology. It has a pixel density of 403ppi, and supports eye protection mode and image-enhancement mode. It also has a 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization, especially for gaming. The gaming smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Black Shark 2 also features Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. Furthermore, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The device ships with 18W charging option.

The handset features a dual-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode and AI-based camera options. The device also supports 4K video recording at 30FPS. On the front, the device comes with a 20 megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Price 39999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,000mAh