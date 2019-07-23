comscore Xiaomi-backed Black Shark planning to launch 5G phones in 2020: Report
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark planning to launch 5G phones in 2020: Report

Black Shark is reportedly planning to launch a 5G device in the year 2020. Meanwhile, the company has scheduled a launch event on July 30 in China where it will launch the Black Shark 2 Pro.

  Published: July 23, 2019 11:48 AM IST
Black Shark 2 Front

(Representational image: Black Shark 2)

Xiaomi-backed company Black Shark is reportedly planning to launch a 5G device in the year 2020. The company’s founder and CEO Wu Shimin said Black Shark has developed a prototype 5G smartphone, which would be launched in the first half of next year. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch a new Black Shark 2 Pro phone on July 30 in China. This device will be an upgraded version of recently launched Black Shark 2 gaming phone.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC under the hood, GizmoChina reports. Furthermore, the rest of the specifications of the device are yet to be revealed. To recall, the Black Shark 2 was launched in India earlier this year. The gaming handset is priced in India at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 49,999.

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus unveiled: Features, specifications

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus unveiled: Features, specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD AMOLED display in a 19.5:9 ratio with 430 nits brightness and TrueView Display technology. It has a pixel density of 403ppi, and supports eye protection mode and image-enhancement mode. It also has a 240Hz touch response rate with touch algorithm optimization, especially for gaming. The gaming smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Black Shark 2 also features Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling tech. Furthermore, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The device ships with 18W charging option.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today via mi.com: Price in India, specifications, features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A to go on sale today via mi.com: Price in India, specifications, features

The handset features a dual-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has HDR, low-light mode, portrait mode and AI-based camera options. The device also supports 4K video recording at 30FPS. On the front, the device comes with a 20 megapixel f/2.0 aperture selfie camera.

With inputs from IANS

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Price 39999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 11:48 AM IST

