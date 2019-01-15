comscore
  • Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Verge in India
Xiaomi-backed Huami launches Amazfit Verge in India

The Amazfit Verge is being made available via Amazon India.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 9:37 AM IST
Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has launched its Amazfit Verge smartwatch in India. This wearable is being made available exclusively via Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 11,999. Sales kick off today (January 15), and buyers will be able to select from three color options of Sky Grey, Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. The company has also partnered with PR Innovations, a technology importer, to market the Amazfit Verge in the country.

“At Huami, it is our endeavor to provide our customers with the best of both fashion and technology. For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our fashioned designs,” Mark Mau, Senior Overseas Sales Director, Huami, said in a statement.

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the Huami Amazfit Verge features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Corning Glass 3 and AF coating. Under the hood is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 4GB of in-built flash memory. On the software front, the wearable runs Android-based Amazfit OS. It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0 or Android 4.4 and above.

The Amazfit Verge is essentially an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people. The smartwatch is equipped with 11 sports mode, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and can track distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more. Despite all this on offer, the company claims that the wearable’s battery is good enough to last over five days on a single charge.

This is a futuristic smartwatch that combines voice-controlled Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the ability to make phone calls in an ultra modern design, the company added. You can listen to music on the smartwatch by wirelessly connecting Bluetooth headphones. The wearable is also IP68 certified that makes it resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 9:37 AM IST

