Xiaomi-backed Yunmai launches a new smartwatch: Price, features

Xiaomi-backed Yunmai has launched a new wearable device, called the Yunmai smartwatch. The company has revealed that the new smartwatch will be a part of its crowdfunding platform. It is priced at RMB 699 (Rs 7,500 approximately), and is currently available to buy via the Xiaomi Youpin website.

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the Yunmai smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels, and 90 percent sRGB NTSC color range. Under the hood is a built-in U-BLOXGPS high-end chip as well as a powerful 9-axis sensor to collect data such as kilometers, speed, steps, calories and all movements related to sports activity. It also measures the heart-rate (using PIXART 8011ES sensor) in real-time, and is able to warn when there is an abnormal frequency.

The Yunmai smartwatch is essentially an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people since it has an algorithm that detects the type of movement of the body and offers suggestions to improve the efficiency of the movement by analyzing the repetitions. It also suggests training programs and has six tracking modes depending on the exercise such as running, cycling, elliptical, jump rope or squats and more.

The wearable is made of PC + ABS plastic, is resistant to high temperatures and impacts, and also has IP67 certification that makes it resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion. Xiaomi has not given details about the operating system that this device runs on. It is however rumored to have the same platform as Amazfit devices.

The smartwatch will be available in two colors: Ash and Rose Gold. The crowdfunding campaign for the Xiaomi Youpin will end on March 4, and it is expected to start shipping from March 26. Unfortunately, the current system language of the watch is only available in Chinese, although with a future update it is expected to have an English interface.