comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi-backed Yunmai launches a new smartwatch: Price, features
News

Xiaomi-backed Yunmai launches a new smartwatch: Price, features

News

The Yunmai smartwatch runs a custom-designed operating system, and offers up to four days of battery life.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 12:32 PM IST
xiaomi-yunmai-smartwatch-china-launch

Xiaomi-backed Yunmai has launched a new wearable device, called the Yunmai smartwatch. The company has revealed that the new smartwatch will be a part of its crowdfunding platform. It is priced at RMB 699 (Rs 7,500 approximately), and is currently available to buy via the Xiaomi Youpin website.

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the Yunmai smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels, and 90 percent sRGB NTSC color range. Under the hood is a built-in U-BLOXGPS high-end chip as well as a powerful 9-axis sensor to collect data such as kilometers, speed, steps, calories and all movements related to sports activity. It also measures the heart-rate (using PIXART 8011ES sensor) in real-time, and is able to warn when there is an abnormal frequency.

The Yunmai smartwatch is essentially an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people since it has an algorithm that detects the type of movement of the body and offers suggestions to improve the efficiency of the movement by analyzing the repetitions. It also suggests training programs and has six tracking modes depending on the exercise such as running, cycling, elliptical, jump rope or squats and more.

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

Also Read

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

The wearable is made of PC + ABS plastic, is resistant to high temperatures and impacts, and also has IP67 certification that makes it resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion. Xiaomi has not given details about the operating system that this device runs on. It is however rumored to have the same platform as Amazfit devices.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The smartwatch will be available in two colors: Ash and Rose Gold. The crowdfunding campaign for the Xiaomi Youpin will end on March 4, and it is expected to start shipping from March 26. Unfortunately, the current system language of the watch is only available in Chinese, although with a future update it is expected to have an English interface.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
News
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Editor's Pick

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event today in China: Expected price, specifications and features
Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

News

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो के सब-ब्रांड iQOO का पहला स्मार्टफोन 1 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च!

PUBG Mobile का Zombie मोड खेलने में है जबरदस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

Vivo V15 Pro भारत में 4 कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की लेटेस्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

News

Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
News
Razer Phone 2 to soon get Android Pie update
Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990

News

Vivo V15 Pro launch highlights: the device with triple camera and Snapdragon 675 official at Rs 28,990
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series launch tonight: Live stream details, expected specifications, price and features
Vivo V15 Pro launched in India

News

Vivo V15 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched

News

Xiaomi Yunmai smartwatch launched